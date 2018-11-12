Crossfire! Robbie McCormick’s Tommy Tant Air By Dugan And Mez

For this installment of the ESM Crossfire we have Robbie Mc Cormick’s aerial move during the Tommy Tant Contest last week captured at the exact same milli-second by two photographers but dissected from two distinctly different angles. For angle one we offer Tom Dugan’s who’s perched straight on to Robbie’s tail high punt from up in the judges tower utilizing a Canon 7D Mark 2 with a 600 mm 4.0 L. Mez elected to take a stroll and post up about 2/3’rd’s of the way out on Flagler pier with a Canon 1DX, 70-200 mm 2.8 L and 1.4 converter for that classic look down and straight into the move from about 30 feet up in the air. Either way you look at it it’s yet another sick boost from one of our favorite east coast aerialist’s. Look for full coverage of the Tommy and a bonus photo gallery later this week on www.easternsurf.com.