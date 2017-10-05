Costa Rica in the Summer — Photos by Tom Dugan

It’s been years since I’ve gone to Costa Rica in the summer. Summer is the rainy season — and do I mean rainy. It poured every day when I was there, but it was an eye-opener for me seeing how it gives life to everything around you. There’s mud, the water’s a bit brown from the runoff, the animals are in hiding trying not to get to wet, and the roads are slippery. And even though it rained most of the day and night, the early mornings saw sun and good winds, making for some great surf. The usual crowds of traveling surfers were not really there, so the locals had it pretty much to themselves.

This time of year is the bigger wave season and the short time I was there it was running a good 4- to 6-foot daily. The tides were high in the mornings, making for good peaks and big barrels. I was just outside of Jaco at Playa Hermosa, which is a powerful beachbreak not for beginners. The waves close out a lot but can have peaks at times, making it more manageable and fun. The week I was there was the latter: peaky, glassy, and some tubes thrown in… perfect for a mid-summer getaway from mostly flat East Coast. My friend Jimmy Hogan had two brothers from Virginia Beach down for training, so our coast was represented in the lineup.

Kai and Blayr Barton got into town the second day I was there and started off the first morning looking for fins. It seems that their boards were packed by their dad to make sure they would be safe but he forgot to pack any fins. A few boards with no fins would be good for a few laughs, but time was a wasting getting their first surf on, so Jimmy went through his stash of 50 or 60 garage boards, found some fins, and we were off. The brothers were treated to good waves and friendly locals — the reason why most surfers like to travel. Getting a few photos to boot never hurt either.