Central Florida Florence Photo Gallery By Dugan

Photos, story and captions by Tom Dugan:

When Hurricane Florence started hitting the news, it was the first big “hurry up and wait” event of the 2018 Hurricane season as she meandered across the Atlantic Ocean and, eventually, started producing waves in my hometown area in Central Florida.

It turned away from Florida fortunately and then, most regrettably, barreled straight into the Carolinas. She hit with a heavy hand and on a slow moving west and south arc causing way more damage than coastal and inland locals would care to deal with replete with repercussions that they will be dealing with for years to come. After getting pummeled back-to-back with Frances and Jeanne a little over a decade ago the scars are still visible to both the mind and eye here in Brevard county and elsewhere and we totally empathize with all our friends and the citizens of the areas affected with wind and extreme water damage.

For surfers along the east coast who were lucky ( this time ) it was a 10 day wave maker. From the islands of the Caribbean to Nova Scotia up north, everyone saw days of good surf. Photos hit the web with daily posts of people surfing and beautiful empty lineups. Going on Facebook or Instagram, you could not help but see your friends having fun and those living in heart wrenching pain or despair tamping down some of the stoke and enthusiasm and, hopefully encouraging the east coast surfing community to rise up and donate and assist in any way you can.

Living in Central Florida meant looking for spots that break and can handle more sizable, long period north biased ground swells that can be channeled into long rideable sections and perfect right / left peaks and take-off’s. For some of those traveling to escape the destruction – like Chris Campbell from Folly Beach, S.C. and fellow Palmetto state refugees and longtime ESM senior photogs, Jim and Megan Whitney – and for the locals here in Central Florida, Florence produced some really nice rideable waves with excellent conditions with morning offshores.

With the tides running high the whole time so it was a gamble finding the right spot but winds were light and crowds changed day to day. I counted just four surfers out one morning and eighty-two the next. You just had to be on it until your place in the sun was found, and, thankfully, Florence gave us plenty of that and waves to boot. – Tom Dugan –