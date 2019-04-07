Cheer’s! ESM Celebrates National Beer Day In Photos!

April 7, 2019 •
Photos
( non ) Story and ( beer drinking ) Photos: Mez /
Next to Independence Day, Christmas, New Year’s and 420 Day, National Beer Day is in the pantheon of our nation – and surfing’s – most fun holidays to celebrate.
Why and what is National Beer Day? We’re glad you asked and we quote several sources: “One of the world’s oldest prepared beverages, beer possibly dates back to 9500 BC when cereal was first farmed. It is recorded in the written history of ancient Iraq and ancient Egypt.”
“Beer is the world’s most widely consumed alcoholic beverage and, following water and tea, it is the third most popular drink overall. In the U.S., on April 7, 1933, President Franklin Roosevelt took the first step toward ending Prohibition and signed a law that allowed people to brew and sell beer, in the United States, as long as it remained below 4.0% alcohol by volume (ABV). Beer drinkers celebrated and were happy to be able to purchase beer again for the first time in thirteen years.” Thus endeth the history lesson.
After a long afternoon of shooting at nearby Jenk’s Beach what could be better than getting to hang-out at the nearby Broadway Bar in Point Pleasant Beach, NJ with three of the Garden State’s most influential filmer’s last year? ( l-r ) Bruce Chrisner, Ryan Mack and Alex De Phillipo.
After all, what is better than grabbing a couple of ice cold beer’s after a long, exhausting surf with a couple of close wave riding bud’s and talking over the days waves you snagged?
Not much we can think of so think I’ll head to the fridge right now, grab a Ballast Point Sculpin IPA and celebrate this barley and hops holiday because who needs to ride a wave in order to properly celebrate National Beer Day on such a glorious, Spring Sunday afternoon? – Mez –
My longtime friend and partner in print ( and a few good times here and there ) Tom Dugan at our 100’th issue celebration. Somehow we managed to survive a whole lotta’ good times after that and pumped out 117 more ( free ) issues for the East Coast to enjoy and are here on-line doing the same 365/24/7.
Mike “Nellie” Nelson, Sam Hammer, Billy Hume, me working on a Guiness stash and Ian Parnell on assignment in Ireland filming for ESM’s Always Right video pulling shots of Jamesons.
Got Guiness? Ian Parnell wears the famous brown Stoutes ‘stache
Orlando Surf Expos are notoriously awash in suds starting at 4 o’clock because at Expo it’s always 4 o’clock somewhere. Former ESM Ad Exec Laurin Walker and Editor Matt Walker locked and loaded at the ESM booth.
Jet setting Kech on board a Gulfstream G550 winging it over to Tobago to party with the Stones and surf some of the sickest Mount Irvine ever in 2008.
Sir Jeffrey Myers is a beer lover and is not afraid to show his affection. Ever. Nayarit, Mexico 20016.
First thing you do after arriving at an airport and hitting the road to your destination in the rental car? Whaddaya think. Loading in supplies in Costa.
With my best friend for life and wife Tonya at a Times Square brew pub on our way to a “vacation” in Newfoundland I talked her into so I could suss out the waves circa 2006. Didn’t fool her for a second and good sport that she always is handled the cold, dank ( way ) less tan tropical weather like a champ without a single complaint. I love this woman!
Pete Mendia, central Bahamas 2008.
Tommy Ihken and his built in scooter cooler, Bridge Ave, Bayhead, NJ 2015.
Randy Townsend on a long drive / walk / boat ride from Loggie Land in Costa Rica on our way to Boca’s Del Toro in 2007.
Tom and Mimi Dugan, S-turns 2008. Think those icy cold beers don’t taste good after shooting Hurricane Kyle for 10 hours in 2008?
Unknown imbiber, Wrightsville Beach, 2000.
The Southern Gentleman, Buddy Pellitier ( RIP ) at a Barbadian rum shack in Oistins February 1982 after a long day surfing South Point.
The legendary madman ( retired ) ripper / golfer/ real estate magnate and one of the funniest guys you’ll ever clink longnecks with, John Logan in Costa Rica circa 2006.
( l-r ) Jason Borte, Matt Kechele, Brad Beach and Peter Mendia enjoy a post session afternoon of Coronas, cards and a Marachi band serenade in the shade of a beachside palapala at Pasquales, Mexico 1991. Beer never tastes better after a long surf in bombing waves while traveling to international locations.
A taste of pure beer Heaven on tap in Ireland. If you truly are a lover a good brews then a Guiness poured properly ( you’d be run off the island if you didn’t ) at an Auld Country pub is the absolute best!
In the Galapagos with Charlie Kuhn, 1991. On the last day of a successful 10 trip with Todd Holland and filmer Mitch Kaufman who had already left, we rented a small outboard motored fishing boat to go scout a couple of reefs that I got to surf while Chuck took pictures of me for a change and hell yeah we brought beer along! I remember these tasting amazingly good after surfing perfect 3-4 footers all by myself for hours with just the boat driver and my longtime friend relaxed in the boat til I was surfed out.
2017 New Jersey Surfing Hall Of Fame inductees Mark Nuestadter and Brian Heritage at the awards preso and the kegs were drained before the event was even over. Effin’ Jersey, right?
Brendan Petticrew and Mike Shirmer on the road to Boca Del Toro 2007.
Peter Taras ( far right ) formerly photo editor of Transworld Surf, Surfing magazine and now Surfer mag’s online man photographed by Jimmy Wilson at our 100’th issue celebration in 2004. Pete wasn’t quite sure what he got himself into at first sitiing next to me and Matt Pruett ( far left ) but he fit right in and a great time was had by all.
Blake Jones during a Volcom East Coast team assignment in Ecuador for ESM in 2004.
Nils Schweizer, Jeremy Johnston and Rob Brown ( in back ) on the way to the Wrightsville Beach Reef Brazil contest after party 2004.
Chris Curry, Puerto Escondido, Mexico 2005. Big waves and beer go hand in hand, in this case two hands.
These guys… Matt Keenan and Ian Parnell enjoying the after party at the Redbull Icebreak event up in Nova Scotia 2004.
So many good choices at the 2004 Redbull Icebreak.
Former ESM editor Matt Walker, at our 20th year celebration at Orlando Surf Expo 2010. Nothing brings people together like free beer!
New Jersey photographers Ray Hallgreen ( class of 2015 )and Mike Vuocolo at the 2017 New Jersey Surfing Hall Of Fame induction ceremonty in Ocean City New Jersey.
Will Tant, all ear to ear grin after an excellent day of surfing in Barra, Mexico and with an ice cold Tecate in hand. You’d be smiling too!
Happy International Beer Day all! Four wheeling somewhere South of Frisco, NC.