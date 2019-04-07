Cheer’s! ESM Celebrates National Beer Day In Photos!

“Beer is the world’s most widely consumed alcoholic beverage and, following water and tea, it is the third most popular drink overall. In the U.S., on April 7, 1933, President Franklin Roosevelt took the first step toward ending Prohibition and signed a law that allowed people to brew and sell beer, in the United States, as long as it remained below 4.0% alcohol by volume (ABV). Beer drinkers celebrated and were happy to be able to purchase beer again for the first time in thirteen years.” Thus endeth the history lesson.

After all, what is better than grabbing a couple of ice cold beer’s after a long, exhausting surf with a couple of close wave riding bud’s and talking over the days waves you snagged?

Not much we can think of so think I’ll head to the fridge right now, grab a Ballast Point Sculpin IPA and celebrate this barley and hops holiday because who needs to ride a wave in order to properly celebrate National Beer Day on such a glorious, Spring Sunday afternoon? – Mez –