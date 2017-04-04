50 Million Shades of Grey: A B&W Photo Portfolio

All words and photos by Dick “Mez” Meseroll

Seeing and photographing in color is easy. Visualizing, shooting and translating a subject into black and white is another thing altogether. And a “black and white” photo really is not all black and white but instead a infinite continuum of shades of gray — which is why it’s also referred to as monochrome. Mastering and perfecting the many intricacies and nuances of monochrome is a lifetime learning curve, but when it all lines up, the visual reward becomes quite the visceral buzz. Quite addicting actually.

Tones, textures, patterns, ambient light — from full sun to moody shade to downright dank, dreary, rainy-cloudy conditions — can get super “drama-fied” if you know how to work all the angles starting with what you got inside the camera on that roll of film. As a dedicated B&W lover/shooter since the ’70s, both film or digital,, it is definitely more personally gratifying to me, mostly based on my failure rate, which of course is high. When it all comes together — from finding a good subject to capturing the image and then processing the vision in your head into a final rendering in shades of gray via a “wet” or digital darkroom — the time, effort, and trial and error failures are just the sacrifices you have to make for your art.

For me, it has been just too damn much fun, either working a print in an old-school chemical darkroom or now getting in front of a couple of 27” monitors and a host of digital programs and plug-ins without having to inhale the noxious fumes given off by liquid developer, stop bath, and fixer. While I still cherish them, I sure as hell do not miss those days now. Black and white photography has been a 40-year plus passion that I started pursuing in 1975 when I took two night classes (B&W Basics and B&W Advanced) at Ocean County College (O.C.C.), in Toms River, New Jersey, which was near my home.

Those two semesters went on to serve me well learning all the things that go into shooting a good black and white capture as well as with local newspaper stringer gigs, which paid good at the time, all the way up to mass printing ESM’s images for close to 10 years before digital took over and put me out to pasture. Thankfully, mercifully.

The following 35 images were culled from the past several decades of my photography and are an amalgamation of black and white film, digital captures, or scanned color slides, prints, and negatives. The journey is still as fascinating and bewitching as when I developed my first print in O.C.C.’s well-appointed darkroom, gently shaking the grooved tray with an 8 x 10 piece of Kodak paper floating and bouncing about in the liquid developer, lit only by the faint, spooky orange glow of the safety light, watching the shape of the tails and fin arrangements of my three-board winter quiver for Puerto Rico magically emerge before my eyes.

My teacher gave me an A on that one, and it’s been a fond love for a black and white world for me ever since.

