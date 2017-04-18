2017 NSSA East Coast Championships Freesurf Gallery

Written by Tom Dugan — Going to the NSSA East Coast Championships every year in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, there are two thing you can always count on: contestable waves, talented surfers, and plenty of them. This year’s 2017 Championships did not disappoint on both counts, with waves that were some of the best in the last few years and surfing performances that were at an all-time high. What follows are 22 photos from the weekend: six scenics and 16 of red-hot surfing. If you see someone you know, forward it to them; if you know someone who was there , forward it to them; if there’s a shot of you here, send it to your friends and sponsors; and if you don’t recognize anyone and weren’t there, we hope the following gallery somehow inspires you to go surf. Enjoy!

