The 10th Annual Wounded Warrior Project Hit The Beach event went down on August 25th, 2017, in Hampton Beach, NH. The Hampton American Legion Post 35, Cinnamon Rainbows, Pioneers, Summer Sessions, Zapstix, ESA-NNE District, Fresh Valley Fruit, and numerous volunteers offer wounded warriors from Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan, and other military stations around the world a chance to surf and enjoy a little saltwater therapy. As New Hampshire filmmaker Ralph Fatello said, “It’s been incredible. About five years ago, we opened it up to the veterans’ spouses and children — because let’s face it, the families have suffered just as much as the vets themselves. We have turned this day into a family beach surf day because surfing is all about having fun.” Savor the power of Brian Nevins’ photographs and Ralph Fatello’s edit from the day featuring his band Semper Fi’s 1986 song “Red, White, and Blue,” which goes well with the video.

HIT THE BEACH X 8-25-17 from Ralph’s Pic Of The Week on Vimeo.

