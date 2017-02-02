Carolina Ocean Odyssey overnight summer camp lets kids ages 10-12 explore, study, and experience the North Carolina coast

Wilmington, N.C., January 31, 2017 – WB Surf Camp, in partnership with their marine science division, Sea Turtle Camp, is adding a new residential summer camp for the 2017 season, Carolina Ocean Odyssey. The focus of this co-ed program for kids age ten to twelve is to introduce campers to a variety of ocean activities while they gain independence and an appreciation for protecting and enjoying our earth’s oceans.

From the WB Surf Camp’s home base on Topsail Island on the North Carolina coast, campers and their marine educators spend a week exploring local habitats such as dunes, salt marshes and tidal pools, as well as jumping into a variety of aquatic sports including boogie boarding, surfing, kayaking, paddleboarding, snorkeling, and more!

Highlights of the week-long adventure include:

Extensive daily boogie board and water sport instruction

Lodging at an air conditioned, ocean view facility

Enrollment limited to 16 campers

Surf Session with a 3:1 student to instructor ratio

Visit to the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Hospital

Salt marsh exploration including seining, crabbing, clamming

Education on ocean safety practices and the importance of conservation

Surf movies, ping pong, foosball, volleyball, smash ball, beach bocce ball

A Hawaiian Luau and traditional camp activities

“I’m so excited about this overnight summer camp opportunity for our younger campers,” said WB Surf Camp founder Rick Civelli. “The kids are going to have a blast boogie boarding, paddleboarding, and surfing while also learning a ton about the amazing local marine habitats, and becoming the next generation of stewards geared up to protect our beautiful oceans.”

WB Surf Camp is now enrolling campers for the summer of 2017. Additional information is available at https://www.wbsurfcamp.com/ carolina-ocean-odyssey/.

In addition to the Carolina Ocean Odyssey program WB Surf Camp also offers surf lessons, day camps, overnight camps, teen adventure travel camps, and adult surf retreats, on the beautiful beaches of North Carolina and internationally at some of the world’s best surf spots.

About WB Surf Camp:

WB Surf Camp helps kids, tweens, teens and adults learn to surf in a fun, supportive, and safe environment. Lessons and Day Camps as well as destination Surf Vacations to surfing hot spots including North Carolina, Costa Rica, Caribbean, and California are available. Learn more at http://www.WBSurfCamp.com

