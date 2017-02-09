It’s that time again! We need your help choosing the best Photo of the Day from last month, which saw a ton of great waves, spectacular shots, insane action, and evocative images. Scroll through all the shots below the poll and then let us know which one you love the most! Voting will remain live until Sunday, February 26th at 11:59 PM — we’ll announced the winner on Monday, February 27th.
New York. Photo: Erik Schwab
Florida Panhandle. Photo: Alex Dantin
Matt Millemann, Maine. Photo: Vic Brazen
New Jersey. Photo: Leo Schnappauf
Frank Walsh, New Jersey. Photo: Kyle Arcomano
Florida Panhandle. Photo: Kyle Gray
New Jersey. Photo: Mike Cassella
New Jersey. Photo: John Glenn
South Florida. Photo: Christian Oehmke
Great Lakes. Photo: Drew Kleine
New Jersey. Photo: John Gilman
Neal Campbell, New York. Photo: James Parascandola
New Hampshire. Photo: Ralph Fatello
Andy Elliott, New Hampshire. Photo: John Adams
Zion Balbuena, Dominican Republic. Photo: Jorge Mijares
Ale Moreda, Puerto Rico. Photo: Natty Graham
New Jersey. Photo: Jules D’Arco
Brody Lewis, North Carolina. Photo: Cody Hammer
Jack Murphy, New Jersey. Photo: Tim Torchia
New England. Photo: Trevor Murphy
Laird Myers, North Carolina. Photo: Woody Harris
New Jersey. Photo: Matt Reitinger
Logan Hayes, South Florida. Photo: Jacob Strahlo
2017 ESA All-Star Team. Photo: Dugan
North Carolina. Photo: Cory Godwin
Jeremy Taylor, South Florida. Photo: Mark Hill