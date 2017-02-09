It’s that time again! We need your help choosing the best Photo of the Day from last month, which saw a ton of great waves, spectacular shots, insane action, and evocative images. Scroll through all the shots below the poll and then let us know which one you love the most! Voting will remain live until Sunday, February 26th at 11:59 PM — we’ll announced the winner on Monday, February 27th.

New York. Photo: Erik Schwab

Florida Panhandle. Photo: Alex Dantin

Matt Millemann, Maine. Photo: Vic Brazen

New Jersey. Photo: Leo Schnappauf

Frank Walsh, New Jersey. Photo: Kyle Arcomano

Florida Panhandle. Photo: Kyle Gray

New Jersey. Photo: Mike Cassella

New Jersey. Photo: John Glenn

South Florida. Photo: Christian Oehmke

Great Lakes. Photo: Drew Kleine

New Jersey. Photo: John Gilman

Neal Campbell, New York. Photo: James Parascandola

New Hampshire. Photo: Ralph Fatello

Andy Elliott, New Hampshire. Photo: John Adams

Zion Balbuena, Dominican Republic. Photo: Jorge Mijares

Ale Moreda, Puerto Rico. Photo: Natty Graham

New Jersey. Photo: Jules D’Arco

Brody Lewis, North Carolina. Photo: Cody Hammer

Jack Murphy, New Jersey. Photo: Tim Torchia

New England. Photo: Trevor Murphy

Laird Myers, North Carolina. Photo: Woody Harris

New Jersey. Photo: Matt Reitinger

Logan Hayes, South Florida. Photo: Jacob Strahlo

2017 ESA All-Star Team. Photo: Dugan

North Carolina. Photo: Cory Godwin

Jeremy Taylor, South Florida. Photo: Mark Hill

Kelly Slater, Pipeline, Hawaii. Photo: Rick Briggs

