Volcom’s East Coast Thrash Tour

In late August the Wanderlodge East Coast Tour thrashed its way from Charleston South Carolina to Newport, Rhode Island. With 14 events in as many days the Volcom team ripped through each town with full of good spirits and positive energy. Shop stops, shows, haircuts, solar eclipses, skate parks, pumping surf, movie premiers, late nights and long drives filled the weeks with plenty of fun. Noa Deane and Andrew Doheny collaborated with their two bands Blistar and Power Lunch during the first week, and made some noise in the Southeast. And Mitch Coleborn, Balaram Stack and the boys burned up the road scoring epic surf in the Northeast. Check out the photos and video below to tell the real stories. Thanks to all who came out to support, and good to see everyone!
A fine night to celebrate the Volcom East Coast Thrash Tour. Photo: Corey Frank
The real reason Mitch Coleborn was excited about this summer’s East Coast tour — fresh New York pizza. Photo: Corey Frank
The premiere of Pat Schmidt and Corey Frank’s new short film under the Summer Rental Studio name. Photo: Corey Frank
Friends and family. Photo: Corey Frank
A fine set of tunes from Brother Andrew. Photo: Corey Frank
Volcom from birth. Photo: Corey Frank
Volcom’s head East Coast honchos Billy Hume and Dane Jeffreys get a tour of The Pit with Rhode Island legend Sid Abbruzzi. Photo: Corey Frank
Get on the bus. Photo: Corey Frank
For the children — Balaram Stack, a true inspiration for young Northeast surfers. Photo: Corey Frank
Hot off the presses. Photo: Corey Frank
How many kids can you fit in the Volcom Stone? Photo: Corey Frank
A ManBearPig signature — worth its weight in gold. Photo: Corey Frank
Dabbin’ with the Heritage crew. Photo: Corey Frank
Schmidt slings signed threads by the seashore. Photo: Corey Frank
All aboard! Photo: Corey Frank
Photo: Corey Frank
With sprinkles, please — the ultimate order. Photo: Corey Frank
Pure stoke. Photo: Corey Frank
The whole family. Photo: Corey Frank
No doubt this kid will treasure this one. Photo: Corey Frank
Corey Frank and Pat Schmidt’s new film screening at Surf Taco. Photo: Corey Frank
Turning right… Photo: Corey Frank
The best pizza on Earth. Photo: Corey Frank
Summer vibes. Photo: Corey Frank
The very very best. Photo: Corey Frank
The Brave New World fam. Photo: Corey Frank
Cheers. Photo: Corey Frank
Pat Schmidt. Photo: Matt Clark
Mitch Coleborn lays into one in New York. Photo: Mike Nelson
Deep South hangs with the Veeco crew. Photo: Richie Olivares
The Parrot Surf & Skate in South Carolina. Photo: Richie Olivares
Noa Deane and Andrew Doheny collaborated with their two bands Blistar and Power Lunch. Photo: Richie Olivares
Dane Jeffreys gets his shred on. Photo: Richie Olivares
Getting their skate on with Jonathan Mincher. Photo: Richie Olivares
Noa Deane and Andrew Doheny embrace the East Coast’s eccentricities. Photo: Richie Olivares
Roadside lunch. Photo: Richie Olivares
Sunset at Outer Banks Boarding Co. Photo: Richie Olivares
Over the hip… Photo: Richie Olivares
…And over the doorway. Photo: Richie Olivares
An unholy racket with Noa and Droid. Photo: Richie Olivares
Get ahead of the plan too. Photo: Richie Olivares
Darkness in the middle of the day. Photo: Richie Olivares
Mauro, Droid, and Noa look up. Photo: Richie Olivares
The biggest drop. Photo: Richie Olivares
Tight quarters. Photo: Richie Olivares
Photo: Richie Olivares
Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Photo: Richie Olivares
Nighttime thrash. Photo: Richie Olivares
Until next summer… the Volcom East Coast Thrash Tour was a resounding success. Photo: Richie Olivares
Tweet Share 0 Email Here’s to Hurricane Jose, a storm that will hopefully produce views like this while sparing us the devastation delivered by Harvey and Irma. Neal Campbell as seen by James Parascandola in New York for our...
Since 1991, Eastern Surf Magazine has proven time and again to our readership that the ESM brand stands for the highest quality, in depth journalism, both in the written and photographic realms. From the time Volume #1, Issue #1 hit surf shops, ESM has been THE most trusted and widely read publication for East Coast coverage over any other tabloid or four-color glossy on the market.