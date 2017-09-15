Volcom’s East Coast Thrash Tour

In late August the Wanderlodge East Coast Tour thrashed its way from Charleston South Carolina to Newport, Rhode Island. With 14 events in as many days the Volcom team ripped through each town with full of good spirits and positive energy. Shop stops, shows, haircuts, solar eclipses, skate parks, pumping surf, movie premiers, late nights and long drives filled the weeks with plenty of fun. Noa Deane and Andrew Doheny collaborated with their two bands Blistar and Power Lunch during the first week, and made some noise in the Southeast. And Mitch Coleborn, Balaram Stack and the boys burned up the road scoring epic surf in the Northeast. Check out the photos and video below to tell the real stories. Thanks to all who came out to support, and good to see everyone!

Tags: balaram stack, Mike Gleason, pat schmidt, volcom east coast thrash tour