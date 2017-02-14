On our daily drive through the quaint Mexican towns and seeing wall after wall of blank canvases we thought this was a great opportunity to call in our buddy Jason Woodside to join our crew and put his splash of color in an otherwise barren landscape. He came off the plane with paint in hand, slapped his custom respirator on and dialed in our shack on the sand. For Spring 2017, we collaborated with Vissla Creator & Innovator Jason Woodside, an artist based out of New York City that specializes in large graphic murals that absolutely burst with color. What came out as a result is a collection packed with graphic shapes and colors that are guaranteed to blow minds!

