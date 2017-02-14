NYC Artist Jason Woodside Teams Up With Vissla For New Collection

February 14, 2017 • News

On our daily drive through the quaint Mexican towns and seeing wall after wall of blank canvases we thought this was a great opportunity to call in our buddy Jason Woodside to join our crew and put his splash of color in an otherwise barren landscape. He came off the plane with paint in hand, slapped his custom respirator on and dialed in our shack on the sand. For Spring 2017, we collaborated with Vissla Creator & Innovator Jason Woodside, an artist based out of New York City that specializes in large graphic murals that absolutely burst with color. What came out as a result is a collection packed with graphic shapes and colors that are guaranteed to blow minds!

Vissla made by Jason Woodside

Read Vissla’s 2016 Q+A With Jason Woodside
Shop Vissla made for Jason Woodside

Vissla made for Jason Woodside from Vissla on Vimeo.

Tags: , , , ,

Read Our Current Issue


January 2017 | Volume 26 | Issue 198

About ESM

Since 1991, Eastern Surf Magazine has proven time and again to our readership that the ESM brand stands for the highest quality, in depth journalism, both in the written and photographic realms. From the time Volume #1, Issue #1 hit surf shops, ESM has been THE most trusted and widely read publication for East Coast coverage over any other tabloid or four-color glossy on the market.

ESM ON INSTAGRAM