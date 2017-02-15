Greg Geiselman has accomplished quite a bit in life: Olympic swimmer, ASP East champion, owner/operator of Orion Surfboards, father to two of the world’s most progressive surfers… “They keep me super current,” Greg says of the input he gets from Eric and Evan, who went on to ride the best boards in the world after coming up on Pops’ shapes. “I try to make ’em see how much work goes into one. It’s not just put it in the toaster and it pops out.” Watch the video below for more intriguing insights in this Q&A with Greg Geiselman.

Tags: florida, greg geiselman, new smyrna beach, q&a, vissla