Valparaíso, Chile – Youth mentorship organization, the Valpo Surf Project, will host its annual silent auction fundraiser on June 23 from 7-10 PM at Projective Space located at 72 Allen St. New York, NY, 10002. Join members of the organization for an evening of food and drinks provided by Sierra Nevada Brewing Company, Downeast Cider, Gosling’s Rum, and Los Andes Bakery, and bidding on a variety of great silent auction items from local artists and businesses. Tickets, $50 in advance online or $75 at the door, include hors d’oeuvres and open bar.

The showcase of the event is a silent auction, which offers a variety of unique items available for bidding at great prices including art, photography, custom surfboards, and items from local businesses. Silent auction donors include Union Surfboards, Rozbern Surfboards, Firewire Surfboards, Matt Clark, Bare Wires Surf Shop, Conatus Surf Club, Chateau d’Esclans, Fair Harbor, Corepower Yoga, and many more.

All proceeds benefit the Valpo Surf Project, which uses surfing to harness the power of the ocean to engage, educate, and motivate its students. Since 2010, the Valpo Surf Project has offered weekly English classes, surf sessions, and environmental community service projects to our students aged 8-18 from low-income neighborhoods in Valparaíso, Chile.

The Valpo Surf Project currently works with more than 140 students through partnerships with community organizations, sports clubs, elementary schools, and a juvenile detention and rehabilitation center run by SENAME (Servicio Nacional de Menores), Chile’s department of youth services. Our goal is to use surfing to empower kids from at-risk backgrounds and give them the tools to not only improve their lives, but positively impact their own communities.

For more information about the Valpo Surf Project, visit the organization’s website, and follow the organization on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. For tickets and more information about the event, visit https://valposurfprojectnyc2017.eventbrite.com.

