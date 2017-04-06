This week, the global leader in action and adventure sports media, Teton Gravity Research (TGR), announced the release of its highly-anticipated surf film, Proximity. The film is a collaboration between TGR, Garage Productions, and award-winning Director, Taylor Steele.

Proximity brings together some of the most renowned surfers on the planet – four iconic legends and four of the most gifted young-guns, traveling to remote locations across the globe. Steele juxtaposes these athletes from different generations, pairing them together based on talent and style. From 11-time world champion Kelly Slater and current champ John John Florence, to big wave icon Shane Dorian and breakthrough performer Albee Layer, Proximity features definitive talents from every aspect of the sport. Six-time women’s champ Stephanie Gilmore, radical activist Dave Rastovich, and style masters Rob Machado and Craig Anderson complete the cast. Through the personalities and exotic locations, Steele examines the delicate relationship between time and place, capturing the athletes in action and in candid settings. View trailer below:

PHOTO

“I feel like my entire body of work has been building towards this production,” Steele says. “This unique creative union with TGR and Garage Productions came from our desire to do something in surfing that hasn’t been done before.”

Steele, named one of Fast Company’s “100 Most Creative in Business” in 2014 and one of Surfer Magazine’s “25 Most Powerful People,” emerged onto the scene at age 17 with his first surf film, Momentum. Since then, Taylor has been a staple in surf culture and film for more than 25 years, dramatically influencing the lives of those he works with. With over 40 films under his belt, this is Steele’s first film in four years, and is set to be his greatest.

“Two years in the making,” says TGR’s CEO Steve Jones, “the film is a unique blend of Steele’s artistic vision and the world’s best surf athletes, captured using modern cinematography. With 4k and VR cameras we are able to tell the story of Proximity and it’s athletes in a compelling and monumental way.”

TGR has produced 40 award winning films in 21 years. Since 2001 TGR has produced and directed a variety surf films and surf content, including Carried Away in 2008 which was nominated for 7 Surfer Poll Awards, the most of any film that year – the most nominations for any film that year. ”Including the feature film, VR component, and the accompanying content, we expect Proximityto be our most dynamic and impactful surf project to date”, added Jones.

Athletes & Location:

Kelly Slater and John John Florence in SE Asia

Rob Machado and Craig Anderson in Chile & Japan

Shane Dorian and Albee Layer in Scotland

Dave Rastovich and Stephanie Gilmore in Mexico

The film will premiere May 4th at the Gramercy Theatre in New York City followed by a world tour, initial dates and locations here.

About Teton Gravity Research

Teton Gravity Research is the leading brand in action and adventure culture media. TGR’s world-class storytelling has captivated audiences for more than 21 years. With a global, multi-channel footprint, a thriving millennial audience, award-winning multimedia film projects, a rapidly growing experiential platform, and unprecedented viral content, Teton Gravity Research is one of the fastest growing media brands on the planet. TGR is a proud member of Surfrider Foundation, 1% For The Planet, BICEP, IMBA, and Protect Our Winters. For more information on TGR, visit TetonGravity.com.

Tags: kelly slater, taylor steele, teton gravity research