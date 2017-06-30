San Clemente, Calif., June 29, 2017 – On July 8, the Surfrider Foundation will host its third annual Two Coasts One Ocean bicoastal event in Montauk, NY, to support clean water and healthy beaches. The evening programs will feature the music stylings of DJs May Kwok and Sinkane, cocktail hour with silent auction and dinner catered by the Art of Eating, followed by music and festivities, in addition to mission and initiative updates.

This year’s Two Coasts One Ocean East Coast event will support Surfrider’s work to protect clean water and healthy beaches in the Montauk, New York region. Funds raised will amplify on-the-ground efforts by the Surfrider Foundation’s volunteer network to monitor, test, educate and ensure public health through the water quality program,Blue Water Task Force. Support from the event will also contribute to the Surfrider Foundation’s Ocean Friendly Gardens program, which was established to reduce water pollution and runoff at the source. Surfrider’s efforts to protect clean water and healthy beaches in Montauk are featured in professional surfer and filmmaker Mikey DeTemple’s short film, Into the Sea.

“Our Two Coasts One Ocean events bring together activists and supporters in local communities on both U.S. coasts,” said Dr. Chad Nelsen, CEO of the Surfrider Foundation. “It’s an opportunity to support the critical work and scalable change that is taking place on the local, regional and national levels through our volunteer-led activist network. Now, more than ever, local grassroots efforts supported at the national level are critical to ensuring the protection of our ocean, waves and beaches for the future.”

Sponsors for this year’s Two Coasts One Ocean event in Montauk include Bombora, Jason Colodne and Colbeck, COOLA, Cynthia Rowley, Don Q Rum, the Fiedelholtz family, Doug Hand, Jason Latos, The Surf Lodge, Anne Templeton and UBS. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit Surfrider.org.

About Surfrider Foundation

The Surfrider Foundation is a non-profit grassroots organization dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of our world’s oceans, waves and beaches through a powerful network. Founded in 1984 by a handful of visionary surfers in Malibu, California, the Surfrider Foundation now maintains over 500,000 supporters, activists and members, with more than 80 volunteer-led chapters and 60 clubs in the U.S., and more than 400 victories protecting our coasts. Learn more at surfrider.org.

