Surfrider Foundation Announces Nationwide ‘Clean Water, Healthy Beaches’ Campaign

San Clemente, Calif., July 10, 2017 – The Surfrider Foundation, a nonprofit environmental organization dedicated to the protection of the ocean, waves and beaches, has launched its nationwide “Clean Water, Healthy Beaches” summer campaign and PSA film to raise awareness and protection of healthy and accessible beaches, clean water, and plastic-free coastlines.

“With the growing number of threats and challenges to our ocean, our coasts, and our planet every day, we must all work to protect what we love,” said Dr. Chad Nelsen, CEO of the Surfrider Foundation. “Now, more than ever, it is important to get involved and create scalable change from the ground up to protect clean water and healthy beaches for the future.”

The Surfrider Foundation and its network of coastal defenders have been working to protect the ocean and coasts for 33 years. In the past decade, the Surfrider network has achieved more than 400 victories, representing coastal wins for beach access, coastal preservation, healthy beaches, ocean protection and clean water. The volunteer-led Surfrider network located in 35 states works daily on more than 90 active campaigns to protect our nation’s ocean, waves and beaches.

“We depend on our beaches for our livelihood, recreation and future,” said Colleen Henn with the Surfrider Foundation Eastern Long Island Chapter. “So it is essential that we respect them.”

Meet Surfrider coastal defenders, including Colleen, who are dedicated to protecting clean water and healthy beaches.

For more information and to get involved, visit Surfrider.org or find your nearest chapter at Surfrider.org/chapters.

