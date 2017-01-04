Surf Expo Hosts ESA’s 50th Anniversary Celebration

Surf Expo will host the Eastern Surfing Association’s 50th Anniversary kick-off celebration at their upcoming show January 26-28, 2017 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. Surf Expo’s January tradeshow, and gathering of the industry, is the ideal venue for celebrating the largest amateur surfing association in the world.

The ESA event will take place Friday, January 27th at the close of the show. The night’s festivities and crowd of the who’s who in the industry will include the premiere video documentary 50 Years Strong, a look back at 50 years of surfing highlighting the exceptional talent that the Eastern Surfing Association has helped rise to international acclaim as well as the induction of the 2017 ESA All Star Team. (Watch a trailer for 50 Years Strong below.) ESM will also celebrate the ESA’s golden anniversary with our January issue.

Roy Turner, SVP and Surf Expo Show Director commented, “For 50 years the ESA has provided opportunity, recognition and community for all surfers on the east coast. It also provided the original meeting that launched Surf Expo. We are honored to be able to be a partner in the ESA’s celebration, whose success is not only found in producing world champions, but in allowing all surfers the opportunity to participate and be a part of a larger surfing community. We salute the ESA’s leadership and commend all the regional directors who over the years gave their time and effort to allow young surfers the opportunity to grow and compete, doing something they love.”

“We are thrilled to celebrate ESA’s 50th anniversary in 2017, and excited to kick off this milestone at Surf Expo with the entire surf industry,” said Michelle Sommers, Executive Director of ESA, which will also host a booth on the Surf Expo show floor that will highlight the past 50 years of East Coast Surf and will have some of the top surfers from the east coast for autograph signings.

About ESA

The Eastern Surfing Association, “ESA” is the largest amateur surfing association in the world. East Coast surfers to promote, preserve and protect the sport of surfing on the East Coast founded the ESA in 1967. Learn more about the ESA at www.surfesa.org.

About Surf Expo

Surf Expo is largest and longest running boardsports and beach/resort lifestyle trade show in the world. Produced annually in January and September the show draws buyers from specialty stores, major chains, resorts, cruise lines and beach rental companies across the U.S., the Caribbean, Central and South America and around the world. The show is consistently awarded by the tradeshow industry, most recently recognized as Top 100 and Fastest 50 For Growth by Trade Show Executive, and Top 25 Fastest Growing Tradeshow list for growth in attendance, by TSNN. The next Surf Expo is January 26-28, 2017 in Orlando, Florida. Surf Expo is a trade-only event.

Surf Expo is owned and operated by Emerald Expositions, a leading operator of large business-to-business trade shows in the United States, producing more than 80 trade shows and over 100 face-to-face events in total, including conferences, summits and other events. Emerald Expositions connects more than 335,000 sellers and buyers each year and operates within the U.S. in 10 end markets (Gift, Home, General Merchandise and Manufacturing; Sports & Apparel; Design; Jewelry, Luxury & Antiques; E-Commerce; Creative Services; Licensing; Healthcare; Military; and Food).

More information about Surf Expo can be found at www.surfexpo.com

