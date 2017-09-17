Cape May – The City Meets the Beach Paddle for a Cause is a 5.14-mile paddle race held this Saturday, September 23rd, 2017 to benefit the Children’s Fresh Air Home, a local charity in North Wildwood, Cape May County with a history that dates as far back as 1896.

The Children’s Fresh Air Home has always been and continues to be a nonprofit organization that provides a no cost, enriching summer experience at the Jersey Shore in a safe, positive environment for children who may be living with family or community adversities. Given the age of the current structure that is the Children’s Fresh Air Home, and due to a lack of funding for improvements, the building is currently in poor condition requiring a three-phase renovation project to make the structure habitable again.

In the mean time, the Children’s Fresh Air Home has been running day-trips, but hopes to have the facility back up and running again soon, with help from donations. That is why SUP Cape May and Kona Surf Company have partnered up to bring you the first inaugural City Meets the Beach Paddle for a Cause, where all proceeds will benefit the Children’s Fresh Air Home.

The Race is a 5.14-mile paddle through the back-bays of Lower Township/Cape May, starting and ending at Mill Creek Marina, 978 Ocean Drive, Cape May, NJ 08204. The race will begin promptly at 9:00 a.m., with registration and check-in running from 7:00 a.m. – 8:15 a.m. We will also be hosting a “fun” 2-mile recreational paddle, for those that would like to get a more relaxed workout and take in the beautiful scenery. Registration fee is $30, which covers race registration, t-shirt, and a ticket to the after-party/fundraiser held at The Harbor View Restaurant Dock. So come out and join us for a great race, great food, drinks, and music with a live performance from Subliminal Message! For questions, please contact SUP Cape May at (609) 827-1086.

To register for the paddle online, please visit: https://paddleguru.com/races/CityMeetsTheBeachPaddleForACause

To learn more about the history of the Children’s Fresh Air Home, please visit: https://www.freshairhome.org/history/

Tags: children's fresh air home, kona surf company, sup cape may