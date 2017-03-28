PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (March 28, 2017) — At Sawgrass Marriott you can learn to surf without ever setting foot in the ocean on the SurfStream® wave machine debuting in early April. SurfStream®, developed by American Wave Machines, is the world’s first standing wave machine, offering up to seven different wave types for all skill levels. The Sawgrass Marriott is proud to be the first resort in the continental United States to offer guests a SurfStream® experience. SurfStream® is the only technology of its kind to be used in sanctioned Eastern Surfing Association (ESA) surf competitions.

The SurfStream® accommodates one or more surfers or bodyboarders and entire families can ride and learn together. Guests of all ages are invited, but must be at least 42” tall. Located adjacent to the resort’s main pool and in view of the resort’s picturesque lagoons, the SurfStream® offers a remarkably invigorating experience in an exceptional venue. After their session, resort guests are encouraged to take a short complimentary van ride to the property’s private Cabana Beach Club. Here they can relax or test their new skills courtesy of the club’s available rental equipment along the sandy white beach and refreshing waters of the Atlantic Ocean.

Hours of SurfStream® operation are from 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 5:20pm on Saturdays and Sundays until Memorial Day when operating hours are extended. Hotel guests can make reservations through the Recreation Attendant anytime during their stay, and Cabana Club Members and locals are welcome to make reservations as well with at least 48 hours notice. Introductory pricing starts at $20 per person per 20-minute session (five minutes of instruction followed by 15 minutes of surf). SurfStream® may also be booked for group events, parties and corporate team-building programs.

For booking information and reservations please visit: http://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/jaxsw-sawgrass-marriott-golf-resort-and-spa/. Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort & Spa, 1000 PGA Tour Blvd., Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082. Tel: 904-285-7777.

About Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort & Spa

Located in picturesque Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., the Sawgrass Marriott’s accommodations are comprised of 514 guest rooms, suites and villas, including a newly launched wing of premium service rooms and suites. More than 61,000 sq. ft. of indoor and outdoor social event space, including a variety of open-air settings amid 65 beautiful acres of Audubon-rated grounds are ideal for weddings/reunions, etc. There are a unique selection of dining options, including the award-winning Vernon’s and the new American Gator Club®. The Sawgrass Marriott also features a full-service Spa, four pools and privileged access to championship golf, courtesy of the adjacent TPC® Sawgrass, home of The Stadium Course, one of the PGA Tour’s most venerable courses. The resort’s Cabana Beach Club, located on the pet-friendly white sands of the Atlantic Ocean, boasts an Olympic-size pool, plus casual and fine dining oceanfront restaurants. Beyond the resort await parks, preserves and gardens for guests to explore, along with a range of museums and attractions, as well as St. Augustine, America’s oldest city. ACCOLADES: 10 Best, USA Today; Trip Advisor Certificate of Excellence; 4 Stars, Forbes Travel Guide; #1 Best Golf Resort in Florida by Travel + Leisure. Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort & Spa, 1000 PGA Tour Blvd., Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. 32082. Tel: 904-285-7777. http://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/jaxsw-sawgrass-marriott-golf-resort-and-spa/.

