September 6, 2017

The Save the Waves Film Festival is coming to Portland, Maine, on Sunday, September 17th.  The festival has extended the east coast leg of its international tour next month, which includes stops in Long Beach Island, Montauk, and Virginia Beach, and added a first-time-ever screening in Maine. 
The Maine festival stop, presented by Maine Surfers Union and Chronological Events, brings the best in surf and water-based documentaries to entertain audiences and inspire them to protect our coastlines and waterways. 
 
This community-minded Sunday Funday is happening from 4pm to 10pm at O’Maine Studios and promises craft beer from Allagash Brewery, works of art from local artisans, tasty treats from local food trucks, and the highlighted film selections from this year’s submissions. 
 
Parley for the OceansPatagonia, and Flowfold really stepped up to provide some great auction items and give-aways,” Maine Surfers Union’s Charlie Fox explains, “and this a 100% not-for-profit event, with all proceeds going to benefit Friends of Casco Bay and Surfrider Foundation – Maine Chapter.”  
 
This event is for all ages, one night only and space is limited.  Tickets are available athttps://savethewavesmaine2017.eventbrite.com and more information on the tour can be found atwww.savethewaves.org/filmfest2017 

