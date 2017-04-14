2nd Annual Ron Jon / Roxy Caroline Marks Girls Surf Camp

April 14, 2017 • News

The sun was shining on the 50 girls (ages 8-13 years old) who participated in the 2nd Annual Ron Jon/Roxy Caroline Marks Girls Surf Camp at Shepard Park in Cocoa Beach.

Photo: Ron Jon

The small waves were fun for the beginners, and everyone had a great time surfing with Caroline and the Ron Jon Surf School instructors. Proud parents watched amused as their daughters, many first-time surfers, learned advanced tricks such as headstands, laying down and riding in sitting backwards, 180 switch stances, tandem rides, board transfers, and down the line maneuvers.

Caroline Marks getting ready to paddle out with 50 girls. Photo: Ron Jon

The girls get lessons before heading out into the Cocoa Beach waves. Photo: Ron Jon

Photo: Ron Jon

The girls spent most of their time in the water surfing. When the girls were ready to take a break, they played games, participated in hula hoop and human ring toss contests, and planted sea oats. At the end of the camp, Caroline had an awards ceremony with custom trophies by Island Surf Designs, and she autographed hats, rashguards, posters, and more.

Photo: Ron Jon

Photo: Ron Jon

This camp is about giving back and getting girls started in the sport. It’s about making friends and having fun. It’s teaching young girls to live their dreams and just go for it. “It’s so cool to see different girls every year, the same girls, and see them improve in surfing,” Caroline said.“Home is home. I just love coming back here. Honestly, I just really want to inspire young girls, and hopefully they can learn from me and be inspired by me. That’s the biggest thing.”

Caroline Marks, pumped to give back to the Central Florida girls who look up to her as an inspiration. Photo: Ron Jon

Ron Jon Surf Shop, Roxy, Caroline and her family look forward to hosting the camp each year.

Photo: Ron Jon

Award Winners

Most Stoked- Kylie Pulcini

Most Inspirational- Camryn Pelletier

Best Style- Ciara Brown

Best Wave- Mya Sniadach

Encouragement Award- Summer Zaret

Ron Jon/Roxy

Summer Zaret (far right) walked away winning a Ron Jon Surfboard for the Encouragement Award with a special message from Caroline (center). Here she is with other awards winners Mya Sniadach, Kylie Pulcini, and Camryn Pelletier. Photo: Ron Jon

Photo: Ron Jon

