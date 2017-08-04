Registration Is Open For 17th Annual DRCF Surf For A Cause

August 4, 2017 • News

MARGATE CITY – Surfers here are preparing to give back to their community as they Surf It Forward to help people with cancer. The Dean Randazzo Cancer Foundation will hold its 17th annual Surf For A Cause Saturday, Sept. 9 at Decatur Avenue beach. Registration is now open and will only be conducted online at thedrcf.org and surfers are encouraged to collect online pledges to Surf It Forward. As an incentive, the top fundraiser in the adult and grom categories will each be awarded a custom-shaped surfboard by Brian Wynn. The second place fundraiser will win an electric skateboard and third place will win an autographed Dean Randazzo surfboard from his personal collection.

surf for a cause

Maddie Allen, 17, of Downingtown, Pennsylvania is congratulated for her Surf It Forward fundraising efforts at the 16th annual Surf for a Cause. She is awarded a custom-shaped surfboard by Brian Wynn by, from left, Dean Randazzo Cancer Foundation President Mark Zappone of Linwood, Dean Randazzo of Atlantic City and event coordinator Dan Cellucci of Linwood. Photo: DRCF

Entries are $50 per division, $15 for each additional division, and includes a ticket to the after party. Entries are free for Grom Boys, 11 years old and younger and Grom Girls, 12 years old and younger, divisions. There are also divisions for longboard and standup paddleboard. Anyone who raises $75 will receive a Surf It Forward hat, T-shirt and sticker. The after party is 4 p.m. at Ventura’s Greenhouse. Tickets to the after party only are $30.

Once again, the foundation will also partner with The Heart of Surfing Foundation to work with special needs children and teach them to surf at Surf for A Cause. The Dean Randazzo Cancer Foundation will also honor ambassador Jon Baker of Egg Harbor Township for his years of dedication to promoting and assisting the foundation.

Randazzo, New Jersey’s most successful professional surfer, was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma at the height of his career in 2001 and formed the Dean Randazzo Cancer Foundation to support others diagnosed with cancer in need of financial assistance.

Sponsorships and raffle items are still being accepted. Contact Dan Cellucci at dcellucci@copiersplus.com.  See thedrcf.org for information.

Tags: , , , , ,

Read Our Current Issue


August 2017 | Volume 26 | Issue 202

About ESM

Since 1991, Eastern Surf Magazine has proven time and again to our readership that the ESM brand stands for the highest quality, in depth journalism, both in the written and photographic realms. From the time Volume #1, Issue #1 hit surf shops, ESM has been THE most trusted and widely read publication for East Coast coverage over any other tabloid or four-color glossy on the market.

ESM ON INSTAGRAM