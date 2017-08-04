MARGATE CITY – Surfers here are preparing to give back to their community as they Surf It Forward to help people with cancer. The Dean Randazzo Cancer Foundation will hold its 17th annual Surf For A Cause Saturday, Sept. 9 at Decatur Avenue beach. Registration is now open and will only be conducted online at thedrcf.org and surfers are encouraged to collect online pledges to Surf It Forward. As an incentive, the top fundraiser in the adult and grom categories will each be awarded a custom-shaped surfboard by Brian Wynn. The second place fundraiser will win an electric skateboard and third place will win an autographed Dean Randazzo surfboard from his personal collection.

Entries are $50 per division, $15 for each additional division, and includes a ticket to the after party. Entries are free for Grom Boys, 11 years old and younger and Grom Girls, 12 years old and younger, divisions. There are also divisions for longboard and standup paddleboard. Anyone who raises $75 will receive a Surf It Forward hat, T-shirt and sticker. The after party is 4 p.m. at Ventura’s Greenhouse. Tickets to the after party only are $30.

Once again, the foundation will also partner with The Heart of Surfing Foundation to work with special needs children and teach them to surf at Surf for A Cause. The Dean Randazzo Cancer Foundation will also honor ambassador Jon Baker of Egg Harbor Township for his years of dedication to promoting and assisting the foundation.

Randazzo, New Jersey’s most successful professional surfer, was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma at the height of his career in 2001 and formed the Dean Randazzo Cancer Foundation to support others diagnosed with cancer in need of financial assistance.

Sponsorships and raffle items are still being accepted. Contact Dan Cellucci at dcellucci@copiersplus.com. See thedrcf.org for information.

