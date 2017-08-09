This November, the Quiksilver King of the Peak contest will return to Sebastian Inlet State Park for its 19th year of competition. Considered one of the most prestigious pro surfing events on the East Coast, the event was originally conceptualized by the greatest surfer ever, Kelly Slater, as a unique skins format where each time a competitor wins a heat, he wins cash and the opportunity to advance on to try and win more for each and every skin win. In the end, the surfer with the most skin wins is deemed the King of The Peak!

Quiksilver’s Matt Kechele says he expects top surfers from up and down the Eastern Seaboard as well as possible appearances from past world champions like CJ Hobgood and World Tour vets like Cory and Shea Lopez. Expect upwards of 94 competitors, quality waves in the November 4th-12th contest window, more information posted at the Quiksilver King of the Peak Facebook page, and tons of local and national media attention (including an exclusive EasternSurf.com retrospective on the entire 19-year contest history) as the King of the Peak returns!

