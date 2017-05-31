Pedro’s Bay — A Film By Vissla

May 31, 2017 • News

What is the legend of the enchanted Pedro’s Bay? This summer, join brave travelers Eric Geiselman, Cam Richards, Bryce Young, Derrick Disney, and Gunner Day as they set out on an extraordinary journey to discover the holy grail of paradise. This Vissla film directed by Eddie Obrand with help from Keegan Fong, Corban Campbell, Paul Naude, Vince De La Pena, Lindsey Engelhart, Kyle Woods, Hugh Sandys, Brian Elliott, and Jensen Young Sik will premiere on the East Coast soon, with a June 16th showing presented by Florida Surf Film Festival at the Atlantic Center of the Arts and a June 21st screening presented by Pilgrim Surf + Supply at Union Pool in Brooklyn with live music from The Britanys and Shadow Band. Visit PedrosBay.Vissla.com for more information and check the travel gallery below.

Pedro’s Bay Trailer from Vissla on Vimeo.

pedro's bay

 

