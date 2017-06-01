PHILADELPHIA (June 1, 2017) – For the sixth year in a row, MossRehab, the largest provider of inpatient and outpatient physical and cognitive rehabilitation in the Philadelphia region, will officially sponsor and send a 50-person strong volunteer corps of rehab therapists, doctors, nurses and supporters to They Will Surf Again, a free, one-day event that gets people with spinal cord injuries into the ocean and riding waves with the help of volunteers and special, adaptive surf boards. MossRehab is also encouraging patients, former patients and persons with disabilities to participate.

Held this year on Sunday, June 18 from 8:00 am -3:00 pm at the beach at Rambler Road in Wildwood Crest, NJ, They Will Surf Again is the flagship program of Life Rolls On, a non-profit that serves as a resource and advocate for young people whose lives have been affected by spinal cord injury (SCI). Life Rolls On utilizes action sports to push the boundary of possibility for those with SCIs. The public is invited to attend the event, meet volunteers and surfers and learn about living with disabilities.

Including this year’s volunteer corps, MossRehab has sent over 250 volunteers to They Will Surf Again. Like the last five years, this year the volunteers will help persons with disabilities get up and down the beach using special wheelchairs, get in and out of wetsuits and assist surfers in the water as they ride the waves.

“We’re thrilled to have MossRehab involved with us again this year,” said Chad DeSatnick who organizes They Will Surf Again events in New Jersey. “To have actual therapists and rehab specialists who are trained to properly handle persons with disabilities means proper techniques are used, assuring safety, comfort and dignity for the surfers.”

Learn more about They Will Surf Again (or register to participate) at LifeRollsOn.org

