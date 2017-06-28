Mickey McCarthy Memorial Paddle-Out

Story written by Jeff Myers, captions written by Dick “Mez” Meseroll — When asked to journal a piece on Mickey “2M” McCarthy’s memorial paddle-out and celebration of life by our family at Eastern Surf Magazine, it was both an honor and absolute pleasure. With this responsibility, I knew that upon writing this piece as both an introduction as well as penning my farewell would be extremely challenging, Emotional even.

Given a second chance, should I write down what I was physically unable to share through speaking at his ceremony due to the heavy emotion I wore before, during, and after the paddle-out? I will not. This seems almost selfish. I will focus on you, the attendees, Mickey’s friends, family members, and the readers that may or may not have known Mick but followed his legacy through some of the best photography that the world has ever seen.

Mickey McCarthy embraced everything our community represents as the unofficial Mayor of the Outer Banks of North Carolina. I have participated in my fair share of memorial paddle-outs, and this was bar none the most incredible ceremony I have ever witnessed in my lifetime. The amount of love, respect, and support was absolutely immeasurable, and understandably so. Brave words were spoken by Steve Head, one of Mickey’s surrogate sons, who shared a very heartfelt message of his own as well as what Mickey’s wife Betsy had written to Mick and, like most whom attended, was too overwhelmed with emotion to speak out.

Food was grilled, cold beer was present, 2M memorial surfboards and t-shirts were raffled off, and story after story after story was shared on Mick’s behalf. We laughed, we cried, we hugged, and we were reminded just how many lives Mickey touched through his pure and unconditional friendship as well as his passion for the art of surfboard shaping and photography. Fitting as it should be, this celebration took place on International Surfing Day. There were head-high sets pouring in, the evening light was magical, and Micks ashes were spread into the Atlantic Ocean in a circle of his very best friends and family.

Hell, I even received calls and text messages from the west coast with people wearing their Mickey McCarthy t-shirts, sharing that they were all certainly there in spirit. A paddle-out took place for him over in Hawaii, and I am working on a memorial day where all of Mick’s family and friends can come out to celebrate his life, show off their relic New Sun surfboards, have a fun little community surf event where all competitors must raffle and ride a custom 2M to compete, grill out, share stories, and embrace his legacy in all of its wonderful glory.

Mickey McCarthy was loved and cherished by so so many, the turn out for his memorial was just massive, and I am confident that he could hear us all roar from the Heavens above. Mickey left his mark in our hearts and in our community, and he will forever be celebrated as legends truly never die. Thank all of you that showed up to support this great man, thank all of you that were respectfully there in spirit and could not make the ceremony. We as a brother and sisterhood will continue to do our very best to love and support his lovely wife Betsy and remind ourselves and one another just how truly blessed we all are to have known Mickey McCarthy personally as well as through his incredible craftsmanship and photography.

Here’s to legends living forever — haunt us proper Mr. McCarthy!

