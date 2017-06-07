May 2017 #esmPOTD Recap Gallery + Online Voting

June 7, 2017 • News

It’s that time again! We need your help choosing the best Photo of the Day from May, which saw a ton of great waves, spectacular shots, insane action, and evocative images. Scroll through all the shots below and then let us know which one you love the most in the poll at the bottom of the page! Voting will remain live until Friday, June 30th at 11:59 PM.

may 1, 2017

Hector Santamaria, Puerto Rico. Photo: Matt Czuchra

may 2, 2017

Florida Panhandle. Photo: Alex Dantin

may 3, 2017

New Jersey. Photo: Shawn Casey

may 4, 2017

Perry Reynolds, New England. Photo: Brian Thacker

May 7, 2017

Luke Gordon, North Carolina. Photo: Jon Carter

may 5, 2017

John Purdy, Florida Gulf. Photo: Dennis Knowles

may 8, 2017

Kyle Calandra, New Jersey. Photo: Shawn Casey

May 6, 2017

Cassidy McClain, New Jersey. Photo: Jake Krum

May 12, 2017

Graham Chapman, New Jersey. Photo: Tim Torchia

may 10, 2017

New England. Photo: Luke Simpson

may 9, 2017

Andrew Baumgartel, New Jersey. Photo: Dan Przygocki

may 11, 2017

New Jersey. Photo: Mike Incitti

may 13, 2017

Derek McKenna, New Jersey. Photo: Dan Przygocki

may 15, 2017

Conor Willem, New Jersey. Photo: Kyle Gronostajski

May 14, 2017

New Jersey. Photo: Mike Vuocolo

May 16, 2017

North Carolina. Photo: Allison Weeks

may 18, 2017

New Jersey. Photo: Dave Nilsen

may 22, 2017

Chris Moore, North Carolina. Photo: AJ Kammerer

may 17, 2017

Maryland. Photo: Tyler Layton

may 19, 2017

Ron Curcio and Carl “Tinker” West, New Jersey. Photo: Ken Shane

may 20, 2017

Brian Eckert, Delaware. Photo: Courtney Eckert

may 21, 2017

Maine. Photo: Jim Ready

may 23, 2017

New Jersey. Photo: Mez

may 24, 2017

Justin Klem, South Carolina. Photo: Kent Ficklin

may 25, 2017

New York. Photo: Jonathan Spector

may 26, 2017

Thor Larson, New York. Photo: Cory Ransom

may 27, 2017

Patrick Duggan, North Carolina. Photo: Robbie Vallad

may 28, 2017

New Jersey. Photo: Billy Brooks

may 29, 2017

New Jersey. Photo: Zach Vincent

may 30, 2017

Sam Hammer, New Jersey. Photo: Josh Goetz

may 31, 2017

Tommy Ihnken, New Jersey. Photo: Mike Incitti


Tags: , , , ,

Read Our Current Issue


June 2017 | Volume 26 | Issue 201

About ESM

Since 1991, Eastern Surf Magazine has proven time and again to our readership that the ESM brand stands for the highest quality, in depth journalism, both in the written and photographic realms. From the time Volume #1, Issue #1 hit surf shops, ESM has been THE most trusted and widely read publication for East Coast coverage over any other tabloid or four-color glossy on the market.

ESM ON INSTAGRAM