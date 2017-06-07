June 7, 2017 •
It’s that time again! We need your help choosing the best Photo of the Day from May, which saw a ton of great waves, spectacular shots, insane action, and evocative images. Scroll through all the shots below and then let us know which one you love the most in the poll at the bottom of the page! Voting will remain live until Friday, June 30th at 11:59 PM.
Hector Santamaria, Puerto Rico. Photo: Matt Czuchra
Florida Panhandle. Photo: Alex Dantin
New Jersey. Photo: Shawn Casey
Perry Reynolds, New England. Photo: Brian Thacker
Luke Gordon, North Carolina. Photo: Jon Carter
John Purdy, Florida Gulf. Photo: Dennis Knowles
Kyle Calandra, New Jersey. Photo: Shawn Casey
Cassidy McClain, New Jersey. Photo: Jake Krum
Graham Chapman, New Jersey. Photo: Tim Torchia
New England. Photo: Luke Simpson
Andrew Baumgartel, New Jersey. Photo: Dan Przygocki
New Jersey. Photo: Mike Incitti
Derek McKenna, New Jersey. Photo: Dan Przygocki
Conor Willem, New Jersey. Photo: Kyle Gronostajski
New Jersey. Photo: Mike Vuocolo
North Carolina. Photo: Allison Weeks
New Jersey. Photo: Dave Nilsen
Chris Moore, North Carolina. Photo: AJ Kammerer
Maryland. Photo: Tyler Layton
Ron Curcio and Carl “Tinker” West, New Jersey. Photo: Ken Shane
Brian Eckert, Delaware. Photo: Courtney Eckert
Maine. Photo: Jim Ready
New Jersey. Photo: Mez
Justin Klem, South Carolina. Photo: Kent Ficklin
New York. Photo: Jonathan Spector
Thor Larson, New York. Photo: Cory Ransom
Patrick Duggan, North Carolina. Photo: Robbie Vallad
New Jersey. Photo: Billy Brooks
New Jersey. Photo: Zach Vincent
Sam Hammer, New Jersey. Photo: Josh Goetz
Tommy Ihnken, New Jersey. Photo: Mike Incitti
