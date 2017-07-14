Matt Warshaw, “Under an Arctic Sky,” and “Surfer’s Blood” Coming to Florida Surf Film Festival

New Smyrna Beach, FL – The Fifth Annual Florida Surf Film Festival, presented by Monster Energy, is happy to announce official selections Under an Arctic Sky, a new film by Chris Burkard, with Director of Photography, Ben Weiland in attendance, and the Florida premiere on the big screen of Surfers’ Blood, a new feature documentary by Patrick Trefz (planning to attend), starring Kepa Acero, Thomas Meyerhoffer, and Flea Virostko for our third quarterly screening series for the 2017 festival year with doors opening at 6PM, movies starting at 7PM on the following dates:
- August 17th – Surfside Playhouse, Cocoa Beach – Buy Tickets
- August 18th – Atlantic Center for the Arts, New Smyrna Beach – Buy Tickets
- August 19th – The Abbey, Orlando – Buy Tickets
Matt Warshaw, Author, Editor, and Historian – Encyclopedia of Surfing, History of Surfing, and Above the Roar, will be hosting a cocktail hour before each of these events to discuss this archival marathon that he’s been on since his days as an editor at SURFER. Your cocktail hour is included with your ticket. Get there early!
7PM:
- Journey to the End of the Night (Patrick Trefz, Run Time 4 min.)
- Surfers’ Blood (Patrick Trefz, Run Time 56 min.)
INTERMISSION – More Matt Warshaw time… Meet the filmmakers
9PM:
- Vacation Island (Morgan Maassen, Run Time 5 min.)
- Under an Arctic Sky (Chris Burkard, Run Time 40 min.)
- Main Festival – November 10-11, 2017
- Cocoa Beach – November 16, 2017
- Orlando – November 17, 2017
Florida Surf Film Festival’s mission: Invigorating surf culture and artistic appreciation by exhibiting contemporary documentary films with surfing as a focus from artists far and wide and operating featured-artist workshops in journalism, photography, and filmmaking.
