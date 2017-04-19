March 2017 #esmPOTD Recap Gallery + Online Voting

April 19, 2017 •
It’s that time again! We need your help choosing the best Photo of the Day from March, which saw a ton of great waves, spectacular shots, insane action, and evocative images. Scroll through all the shots below the poll and then let us know which one you love the most! Voting will remain live until Sunday, April 30th at 11:59 PM.
Tom Petriken, New Jersey. Photo: Tim Torchia
New Jersey. Photo: Sean Hoffman
New Jersey. Photo: Jules D’Arco
Gabe Morvil, Central Florida. Photo: Dugan
Aaron Cormican’s X-Games Jersey. Photo: Cormican
Blake Speir, Central Florida. Photo: Dugan
Braidyn Cunningham, Costa Rica. Photo: Initiative Surf
New Jersey. Photo: Ben Currie
New Jersey. Photo: Jules D’Arco
New Jersey. Photo: Shawn Casey
Ryan Leopold, Costa Rica. Photo: Sarah Nascimento
Brent Meinhold, South Florida. Photo: Mark Hill
Patrick Evers, South Carolina. Photo: Justin Morris
New Jersey. Photo: Michael Guccione
New Jersey. Photo: Jake Krum
Colin Herlihy, Delmarva. Photo: Brandon Robidoux
New Jersey. Photo: Dave Nilsen
North Carolina. Photo: Patrick Ruddy
New Jersey. Photo: Joe O’Connor
Sam Hammer, New York. Photo: Ryan Struck
New York. Photo: Drew Maloney
Daniel Glenn, Central Florida. Photo: Dugan
Kenny Saundry, Central Florida. Photo: Mark Walsh
Raven Lundy, North Carolina. Photo: Patrick Duggan
Eva Woodland, North Central Florida. Photo: Jared Blais
New England. Photo: Gus Potter
Curtis Lowe, Indonesia. Photo: Trevor Murphy
Puerto Rico. Photo: Luis Santiago
Mark Yonkers, North Carolina. Photo: Jordan Nason
Jeremy Johnston, North Central Florida. Photo: Jason Obenauer
Cory Anderson, North Florida. Photo: Will Vogt
