Kona Surf Company Partners with Wildwood Catholic Surf Team

Wildwood – Kona Surf Company recognizes that surfing is responsible for teaching a number of life lessons including (but not limited to): sharing, commitment; not take life too serious, and enjoy the time you have on earth and in the ocean. Living on the coast of New Jersey, our schools have the opportunity of offering surfing in the classroom so to speak, and we believe those efforts are commendable. That is why this year and in the future, Kona Surf Company is a proud partner and funding supporter of the Cape Trinity Catholic Surf Club and the Wildwood Catholic Surf Team, a new and competitive experience for the students attending Cape Trinity and Wildwood Catholic Schools.

The Cape Trinity Catholic Surf Club and Wildwood Catholic Surf Team started as an idea in the mind of Bill Auty, a member of Wildwood Beach Patrol, and it has blossomed into quite a competitive program. “There used to be a surf team at Wildwood Catholic, but it dissolved over the years, probably due to lack of interest. I am happy that we are able to bring it back, because we have a lot of good surfers in our area that are itching to show their stuff,” said Auty, Coach of the Cape Trinity Catholic Surf Club and Wildwood Catholic Surf Team. “It is an honor and privilege to have Kona Surf Company as our partner, and the team and I are forever grateful for their support,” said Auty.

“Wildwood Catholic has always been an academically talented, resilient, and worthwhile institution, and their reputation is why I sent both of my sons Chris and Brendan there,” said Mike Sciarra, owner of Kona Surf Company. “To see that they brought back the Crusaders Surf Club and Surf Team is great news. My sons were excited to hear about it, and we at Kona Surf Company are willing to support them in any way that we can. Go Crusaders!” said Mike Sciarra.

Tags: cape trinity catholic surf club, kona surf company, new jersey, wildwood catholic surf team