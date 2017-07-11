For the first time ever, the City of Wildwood has added a surf beach located at Andrews Avenue, directly in front of the Wildwood Convention Center, that will open to the general public. Surftopia sponsored by Kona Surf Company will be providing lessons and rentals for all levels of surfers, while the Wildwood Beach Patrol will be operating the surfing beach.

Lessons provided can be private or group, and the following rentals will be made available to the public: surfboards, soft boards, and SUPS (standup paddleboards). To book your private lesson today, please visit www.thesurftopia.com. For any questions regarding the beach usage please contact Wildwood Beach Patrol – (609) 846-2054, and for inquiries regarding rentals or lessons, please contact Surftopia (@thesurftopia )

The vision of The Surftopia is to include all of the little pieces of paradise that our operators and instructors have found in their worldwide travels to follow the waves. “Our mission is to create an environment of clean, happy and healthy living, by introducing “the stoke” to our patrons through: surfing, yoga, fitness classes, and all in all, living a healthy lifestyle,” said the founders of The Surftopia, Tim Kaye,

“Kona Surf Company and I are happy to bring a surfing beach to Wildwood, and I am grateful that our elected officials – Mayor Ernie Troiano Jr., and Commissioners Pete Byron and Tony Leonetti is helping us to bring surfing back to the Wildwood beach,” said Kona Surf Company owner, Mike Sciarra. “We are happy to be working with the City, Wildwood Beach Patrol and The Surftopia in our pursuit to make Wildwood a true surf-haven!,” said Sciarra. So this summer make sure to “Follow The Waves” down to Surftopia on Andrews Ave in Wildwood,NJ.

Chris Sciarra

Owner & Partner

Kona Surf Co.

(609) 827-3069

chris@konasurfco.com

