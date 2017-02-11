February 11, 2017 •
News
The January Surf Expo came and went last month, with thousands of surf industry titans gathering at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL, for a three-day pow-wow of epic proportions. Surfboard construction was celebrated with the Shape-Off 2017, the ESA celebrated its 50th anniversary and announced the 2017 ESA All-Star Team, East Coasters got to properly celebrate the end of Surfing Magazine’s crew’s last hurrah, iconic 53-year run with a premiere of the E. Geiselman (There Are Two), and millions of dollars in future sales were brokered between hard- and softgoods companies and East Coast surf shops, still the beating heart of our industry. At its core, the Surf Expo is about business first, but camaraderie comes in a close second, as the following photos illustrate. Enjoy and we’ll see you in September!
Another busy day at the 2017 Surf Expo. Photo: Dugan
R&D Surf celebrated 25 years of East Coast boardbuilding at this year’s Surf Expo. Photo: Dugan
The R&D booth. Photo: Dugan
Maryland’s Ahlee Dawson giving one heck of an Indo Board demonstration. Photo: Dugan
ESA co-founder David Reese and legendary Central Florida surfer/shapper/glasser Freddie Grosskreutz. Photo: Mez
Chris Culpen and friend of Black Sails Glassing. Photo: Dugan
Sun Bum’s Brock Taylor of Central Florida with New Jersey rep Gary Clayton. Photo: Dugan
Beebs & Her Money Makers performing at the Kala Brand Music Company booth. Photo: Dugan
Adam “AJW” Warden, Greg and Evan Geiselman, and Reef’s Shea Perkins. Photo: Dugan
Andrew Campbell from the Getaboard Foundation (center) flanked by the Polaris crew. Photo: Dugan
Pam Hill and Michele Sommers of the ESA, which kicked off its 50th anniversary celebration at the Expo. Photo: Dugan
Cory Lopez introduced the 2017 ESA All-Star Team. Photo: Dugan
Cory silhouetted in front of some classic ESA memorabilia. Photo: Dugan
The 2017 ESA All-Star Team. Photo: Dugan
Glenn Brumage, Peter “PT” Townend, and Donald Cresitello enjoy the premiere of the ESA’s “50 Years Strong” documentary. Photo: Dugan
ESA co-founders Cecil Lear and David Reese received a standing ovation for their efforts. Photo: Dugan
Cecil Lear, Peter “PT” Townend, Mary Lear, and Glenn Brumage. Photo: Mez
CJ Hobgood and LG Shaw with WRV’s commemorative T-shirt for longtime ESA supporter Mickey McCarthy. Photo: Dugan
CJ Hobgood, LG Shaw, Cory Lopez, and Cecil Lear. Photo: Dugan
Greg Levy and Tom Hogan from Warm Winds Surf Shop in Rhode Island. Photo: Dugan
The WRV crew runs deep: LG Shaw with shapers Jordan Brazie, Bob Yinger, Josh Peterson, and Jessie Fernandez. Photo: Dugan
WRV celebrated 50 years of iconic East Coast stats at this year’s Surf Expo. Photo: Dugan
Jesse Fernandez lands a kiss on fellow legendary shaper Jim Philips. Photo: Mez
Cocoa Beach’s Madeline Zeuli and Todd Holland. Photo: Dugan
The Shape-Off is always a highlight of the January Surf Expo. Photo: Dugan
Central Florida shaper Sam Barker mowing foam inside the Shape-Off 2017 booth. Photo: Dugan
North Florida’s Tony Iannarone of Clean Ocean Surfboards with his daughter. Photo: Dugan
Marco Zouvi, owner and shaper of Sharp Eye Surfboards, with Todd Kline. Photo: Dugan
East Coast legends Richard Munson and Freddie Grosskreutz. Photo: Dugan
