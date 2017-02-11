The January Surf Expo came and went last month, with thousands of surf industry titans gathering at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL, for a three-day pow-wow of epic proportions. Surfboard construction was celebrated with the Shape-Off 2017, the ESA celebrated its 50th anniversary and announced the 2017 ESA All-Star Team, East Coasters got to properly celebrate the end of Surfing Magazine’s crew’s last hurrah, iconic 53-year run with a premiere of the E. Geiselman (There Are Two), and millions of dollars in future sales were brokered between hard- and softgoods companies and East Coast surf shops, still the beating heart of our industry. At its core, the Surf Expo is about business first, but camaraderie comes in a close second, as the following photos illustrate. Enjoy and we’ll see you in September!

