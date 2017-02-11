2017 January Surf Expo Gathers the Waveriding Tribe in Orlando, FL

February 11, 2017 • News

The January Surf Expo came and went last month, with thousands of surf industry titans gathering at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL, for a three-day pow-wow of epic proportions. Surfboard construction was celebrated with the Shape-Off 2017, the ESA celebrated its 50th anniversary and announced the 2017 ESA All-Star Team, East Coasters got to properly celebrate the end of Surfing Magazine’s crew’s last hurrah, iconic 53-year run with a premiere of the E. Geiselman (There Are Two), and millions of dollars in future sales were brokered between hard- and softgoods companies and East Coast surf shops, still the beating heart of our industry. At its core, the Surf Expo is about business first, but camaraderie comes in a close second, as the following photos illustrate. Enjoy and we’ll see you in September!

2017 surf expo

Another busy day at the 2017 Surf Expo. Photo: Dugan

R&D Surf celebrated 25 years of East Coast boardbuilding at this year’s Surf Expo. Photo: Dugan

The R&D booth. Photo: Dugan

Maryland’s Ahlee Dawson giving one heck of an Indo Board demonstration. Photo: Dugan

ESA co-founder David Reese and legendary Central Florida surfer/shapper/glasser Freddie Grosskreutz. Photo: Mez

Chris Culpen and friend of Black Sails Glassing. Photo: Dugan

Sun Bum’s Brock Taylor of Central Florida with New Jersey rep Gary Clayton. Photo: Dugan

Beebs & Her Money Makers performing at the Kala Brand Music Company booth. Photo: Dugan

Adam “AJW” Warden, Greg and Evan Geiselman, and Reef’s Shea Perkins. Photo: Dugan

Andrew Campbell from the Getaboard Foundation (center) flanked by the Polaris crew. Photo: Dugan

Pam Hill and Michele Sommers of the ESA, which kicked off its 50th anniversary celebration at the Expo. Photo: Dugan

Cory Lopez introduced the 2017 ESA All-Star Team. Photo: Dugan

Cory silhouetted in front of some classic ESA memorabilia. Photo: Dugan

The 2017 ESA All-Star Team. Photo: Dugan

Glenn Brumage, Peter “PT” Townend, and Donald Cresitello enjoy the premiere of the ESA’s “50 Years Strong” documentary. Photo: Dugan

ESA co-founders Cecil Lear and David Reese received a standing ovation for their efforts. Photo: Dugan

Cecil Lear, Peter “PT” Townend, Mary Lear, and Glenn Brumage. Photo: Mez

CJ Hobgood and LG Shaw with WRV’s commemorative T-shirt for longtime ESA supporter Mickey McCarthy. Photo: Dugan

CJ Hobgood, LG Shaw, Cory Lopez, and Cecil Lear. Photo: Dugan

Greg Levy and Tom Hogan from Warm Winds Surf Shop in Rhode Island. Photo: Dugan

The WRV crew runs deep: LG Shaw with shapers Jordan Brazie, Bob Yinger, Josh Peterson, and Jessie Fernandez. Photo: Dugan

WRV celebrated 50 years of iconic East Coast stats at this year’s Surf Expo. Photo: Dugan

Jesse Fernandez lands a kiss on fellow legendary shaper Jim Philips. Photo: Mez

Cocoa Beach’s Madeline Zeuli and Todd Holland. Photo: Dugan

The Shape-Off is always a highlight of the January Surf Expo. Photo: Dugan

Central Florida shaper Sam Barker mowing foam inside the Shape-Off 2017 booth. Photo: Dugan

North Florida’s Tony Iannarone of Clean Ocean Surfboards with his daughter. Photo: Dugan

Marco Zouvi, owner and shaper of Sharp Eye Surfboards, with Todd Kline. Photo: Dugan

East Coast legends Richard Munson and Freddie Grosskreutz. Photo: Dugan

 

Tags: ,

Read Our Current Issue


January 2017 | Volume 26 | Issue 198

About ESM

Since 1991, Eastern Surf Magazine has proven time and again to our readership that the ESM brand stands for the highest quality, in depth journalism, both in the written and photographic realms. From the time Volume #1, Issue #1 hit surf shops, ESM has been THE most trusted and widely read publication for East Coast coverage over any other tabloid or four-color glossy on the market.

ESM ON INSTAGRAM