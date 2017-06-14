San Clemente, CA, June 14, 2017 – On Saturday, June 17, 2017, the Surfrider Foundation and international affiliates will host events around the globe in celebration of the 13th International Surfing Day (ISD), an annual event to raise awareness, support and engage communities to help protect and preserve our ocean, waves and beaches for future generations.

“For 364 days of the year, the Surfrider Foundation and our volunteer activist network work hard to protect our ocean and coasts,” said Ian Stewart, marketing head of the Surfrider Foundation. “This International Surfing Day is about spreading the enjoyment that the beach and surfing brings. Our goal is to bring 1 million people to the beach on June 17 to ‘share what you love.’”

Initiated in 2005 by the Surfrider Foundation and partners, ISD was established to raise awareness and support for our world’s beach and coastal environments. More than a decade later, ISD has grown into a global activation with up to 200 events taking place worldwide. ISD event locations have included Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, Canada, France, the UK, Argentina, Japan, and coastal communities across the U.S.

The theme of this year’s ISD is to ‘Share What You Love.’ The Surfrider Foundation will be partnering with other beach, surf and ocean-related groups, in addition to nonprofits around the world to bring people of all ages to the beach on this day of celebration.

Ocean and coastal enthusiasts can support ISD by participating in an event, organizing one of their own or contributing to Surfrider. For more information on how to get involved, visit www.surfrider.org/isd.

About Surfrider Foundation

The Surfrider Foundation is a non-profit grassroots organization dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of our world’s oceans, waves and beaches through a powerful network. Founded in 1984 by a handful of visionary surfers in Malibu, California, the Surfrider Foundation now maintains over 500,000 supporters, activists and members, with more than 80 volunteer-led chapters and 60 clubs in the U.S., and more than 400 victories protecting our coasts. Learn more at Surfrider.org.

