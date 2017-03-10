February #esmPOTD Recap Gallery + Online Voting

March 10, 2017 • News

It’s that time again! We need your help choosing the best Photo of the Day from last month, which saw a ton of great waves, spectacular shots, insane action, and evocative images. Scroll through all the shots below the poll and then let us know which one you love the most! Voting will remain live until Friday, March 31st at 11:59 PM.

february 1, 2017 florida gulf, ryan mcgary, photo of the day, potd

Florida Gulf Coast. Photo: Ryan McGary

Basil Elmers, New Jersey. Photo: Sean Hoffman

february 3, 2017

Josh Burke, Hawaii. Photo: Vic Brazen

february 4, 2017

Joe, New Jersey. Photo: John Gilman

february 5, 2017

Brandon Todd, Costa Rica. Photo: Todd

photo of the day, potd, february 6, 2017, jacob strahlo, central florida, chauncey robinson

Chauncey Robinson, Central Florida. Photo: Jacob Strahlo

photo of the day, potd, february 7, 2017, new jersey, jay rutkowski

New Jersey. Photo: Jay Rutkowski

tim torchia, ben mcbrien, new jersey, february 8, 2017, potd, photo of the day,

Ben McBrien, New Jersey. Photo: Tim Torchia

february 9, 2017

Massachusetts. Photo: Trevor Murphy

february 10, 2017, photo of the day, potd, new england, paul girello, cj congrove,

CJ Congrove, New England. Photo: Paul Girello

february 11, 2017, new york, jonathan spector, photo of the day, potd

New York. Photo: Jonathan Spector

Ryan McGary, Drew Hoffman, North Florida, photo of the day, potd, february 12, 2017

Drew Hoffman, North Florida. Photo: Ryan McGary

brian landergan, puerto rico, photo of the day, potd, february 13, 2017

Puerto Rico. Photo: Brian Landergan

kai nichols, john adams, new hampshire, winter, cold, blizzard, snow, february 14, 2017, potd, photo of the day

New Hampshire. Photo: John Adams

february 15, 2017

Conor Willem, New England. Photo: John Gilman

tyler bohn, brian jones, photo of the day, february 16, 2017

Tyler Bohn, North Carolina. Photo: Brian Jones

february 17, 2017, kenny krowel, balaram stack, puerto rico, photo of the day, potd,

Balaram Stack, Puerto Rico. Photo: Kenny Krowel

february 18, 2017

Logan Landry, Nova Scotia. Photo: Jon Senman

Jim Mauro, Central Florida. Photo: Mike Vuocolo

february 20, 2017

Pedro Fernandez, Dominican Republic. Photo: Daniel Stockdale

february 21, 2017

Alejo Marin, Puerto Rico. Photo: Darren Muschett

february 22, 2017

Cory Lopez, Florida Gulf. Photo: Michael Dolan

Sterling Spencer, Florida Panhandle. Photo: Alex Dantin

february 23, 2017

Central Florida. Photo: JJ Tondo

february 24, 2017

Phillip Watters, Central Florida. Photo: Jared Blais

february 26, 2017

New Jersey. Photo: Christor Lukasiewicz

february 27, 2017

Cody Thompson, North Florida. Photo: Keith Novosel

CJ Rogers, Riggan Bailey, David Broyles, Keegan Gorham, and Colby Harris. Photo: Adam King

