ESA Announces Its 2017 Marsh Scholarship Recipients

The Eastern Surfing Association is proud to announce the two recipients of its 2017 Marsh Scholarship. Lars Hamilton, an ESA All-Star, received top honors, along with former ESA member Mya Kotalac. Hamilton will be entering the Paul School of Business at the University of New Hampshire next week. “I’m focused on pursuing a business education that will leave me prepared for a variety of careers post-college, and very excited and honored to win one of the Marsh Scholarships.

Kotalac will be a senior at UC Berkeley studying Landscape Architecture, with a very well-rounded last year of classes to prepare her for the profession. “I am so grateful to receive this scholarship, especially from the surfing community I grew up with competing in the ESA. Following graduation, Mya will be applying to the masters program of landscape architecture at Harvard as well as UC Berkeley. “Thank you, ESA, for your support towards my educational goals. My family and I are extremely grateful!”



The ESA’s Marsh Scholarship began in 1981 to recognize and honor the accomplishments of the Marsh Family, specifically Mike Marsh who set an example to all by earning his law degree while fighting cancer. Over 120 awards have been made and over $150,000.00 has been awarded. ESA’s executive director Michelle Sommers said, “The ESA’s Marsh Scholarship is another example why this organization is about more than just surfing. It was a difficult decision as we had many qualified applicants. We are proud of the achievements that Lars and Mya have, and cannot wait to see what their future holds.”

Hamilton adds, “The ESA has done so much to help me learn and grow as a person, pushing me in the water and in the classroom. The ESA has supported me since my Menehune days, and its reassuring to know they are still committed to helping me achieve excellence at school and in the ocean.”

For more information about the ESA and its Marsh Scholarship, please visit their website at www.surfesa.org.

