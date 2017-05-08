San Clemente, California (May 8, 2017) – Electric partners with the Surfrider Foundation by joining the Surf Industry Coastal Defender (SICD) program to aid in Surfrider’s fight to protect our oceans. As a SICD member, Electric pledges a percentage of proceeds from the sale of select OHM Blue lens sunglasses, including polarized, to go to the Surfrider Foundation. With 18 different frame options, the Blue Lens products give a wide range of styles with a unifying look for global supporters of Surfrider to identify with.

“The Surfrider Foundation applauds Electric, our new Surf Industry Coastal Defender, for supporting our efforts through the sale of all their blue OHM lens sunglasses. Electric is showing a strong commitment to protecting our ocean and coasts to ensure that they not only look good on a sunny day, but also remain healthy and vibrant for today, tomorrow and future generations.” – Dr. Chad Nelson, CEO, Surfrider Foundation

“Whatever your cause, we say, ‘fight!’ The oceans we play in, the places we seek our adventure and the people who live in them are all constantly affected by the byproducts of industrialism, capitalism, and what some falsely deem as the only way towards progression. We want to partner with organizations like Surfrider to help to maintain all that we hold dear. As a brand that makes its living on the coast, it was a natural fit for us to sign on to the Coastal Defender program.” – Eric Crane, Electric CEO and Creative Director.

With the impending development of a mega resort endangering the local Puerto Rico coastline, Electric and long time Puerto Rican brand ambassador Dylan Graves are focused on bringing attention to the issue in partnership with Surfrider. Local groups like Liga Ecológica are working directly with Surfrider’s legal team and local chapter members to halt this project and further govern the outcome of the development. Between the underground aquifer, the endangered coral species, and the 4 waves this build will affect it is our joint duty to bring awareness to this issue.

“Growing up in Puerto Rico, I’ve been blessed with one of the most wave rich areas that has been paramount in making me the surfer I am today. Recently, the Playuela area, home to three important Puerto Rican surf spots, is in danger of a mega resort and Casino development project. Not only does this block community access to the waves and the beach, but it has a huge negative impact on a very environmentally sensitive area, home to 3 different species of endangered coral. With all the ocean has given me, it is my duty to stand up and get directly involved. It is great to see the Surfrider Foundation and Electric come together and create awareness for each region’s projects and concerns, but directly giving back to the Puerto Rican community through the Electric Blue lens product found at our local retailers.” – Dylan Graves, Professional Surfer and Puerto Rican resident

About Surfrider

The Surfrider Foundation is a non-profit grassroots organization dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of our world’s oceans, waves and beaches through a powerful activist network. Founded in 1984 by a handful of visionary surfers in Malibu, California, the Surfrider Foundation now maintains over 500,000 supporters, activists and members, with more than 80 volunteer-led chapters and 60 clubs in the U.S., and more than 400 victories protecting our coasts. Learn more at surfrider.org.

About Electric

Founded in 2000 by second generation eyewear category leaders, Electric is a participant owned, global, premium eyewear brand rooted in Southern California’s rich music, art, surfing, skateboarding, snowboarding, outdoor sport, and customization culture. Electric designs and markets an extensive line of award winning sunglasses made in Italy of the highest quality, designed and tested in California’s rich natural resourced landscapes. Snow goggles, watches, bags, apparel and accessories support eyewear throughout the globe. For more information on Electric please visit: electriccalifornia.com

