Dean Randazzo Cancer Foundation Sets $100k Paddle For A Cause Goal

With a milestone event ahead of it, the Dean Randazzo Cancer Foundation has set a $100,000 goal for its 10th annual Paddle for a Cause. More than 100 competitors from across the globe will set out on a 22.5-mile paddleboard race around Absecon Island Saturday, June 10 beginning and ending at Frank S. Farley State Marina at Golden Nugget Atlantic City. The course was designed to challenge racers as a reminder that they are helping people struggling with cancer.

With competitors coming as far as Ontario, Canada and St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands and nearly $100,000 raised last year, the Paddle For A Cause has come far since its humble beginnings from six friends paddling out during a hurricane swell from a Margate City beach. New this year is a competitive 8-mile back bay race. There are two options for people who want to participate in a non-competitive paddle – An 8-mile paddle to and from the Wonder Bar in Atlantic City and a 4-mile option that finishes at the Wonder Bar with a jitney back to the Golden Nugget for paddlers to enjoy the festivities.

All paddlers are required to fundraise $200 to participate with proceeds benefiting the foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides grants to financially assist people with cancer. Kayaks, lifeguard boats, surf skis and outrigger canoes are all welcome. The WPA-sanctioned race divisions that will be timed by division and gender are men’s and women’s 14-foot and less stand-up paddleboard, men’s and women’s 12 feet, 6 inches stand-up paddleboard and three prone classes: 12-foot and 14-foot stock and unlimited prone paddleboard. Prize money will be awarded in each of the following categories: men’s and women’s 14-foot and less stand-up paddleboard and prone unlimited; $1,000 for first, $500 for second and $250 for third.

After the action on the water, an after party and awards ceremony will be held 4 p.m. at The Deck at Golden Nugget. The party is included with registration and $25 to all others. Residents with homes along paddle course Atlantic City, Ventnor, Margate and Longport are encouraged to show support the paddlers as they pass. Businesses can support the event by becoming a sponsor. See TheDRCF.org for information.

The Dean Randazzo Cancer Foundation promotes cancer awareness and assists individuals battling cancer both emotionally and financially. To date, the foundation has raised more than $600,000 and donates 90 percent of its funds to individuals and organizations including the Ruth Newman Shapiro Cancer Fund, Shore Medical Center Cancer Center, Gilda’s Club of South Jersey and The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of South Jersey Cape Regional Cancer Center and AtlantiCare Cancer Center.

The foundation was created in 2001 when Dean Randazzo, a professional surfer from Atlantic City, was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, a cancer of the lymph nodes. Since successfully battling the disease four times, Dean continues his competitive professional surfing career, proudly representing the Garden State all over the world. The Dean Randazzo Cancer Foundation is a New Jersey Non Profit and 501(c)(3) charitable organization and donations are tax deductible. Donations by check should be made payable to DRCF and mailed to P.O. Box 149, Somers Point, NJ 08244.

