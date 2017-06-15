Story written by Hunter Joslin; captions written by Dick “Mez” Meseroll — Bright and early on June 10th, I’m driving over Sebastian Inlet bridge to attend Dick Catri’s memorial paddle-out and celebration of life, and there is erstwhile photographer Roger Scruggs capturing the extremely vibrant sunrise with an osprey sitting on top of the bridge in the foreground. I knew then it was going to be a great day for a gathering of the East Coast surfing tribe to talk story and commiserate on the passing of Dick Catri. One year ago, we did the same exercise for Mike Tabling, but this time it was for the acclaimed “Godfather” of East Coast surfing and its industry, with a noticeable increase in the number of participants.

The four Catri daughters put together with the help of numerous volunteers a well-organized event site complete with an ample breakfast offering, 250 seats under tents, autograph opportunities on freshly printed T-shirts and posters, and a family area featuring photos covering many years of Dick’s storied life and times. The conversations overheard for more than four hours were all about experiences each one in attendance had with the honoree. Laughter and tears were mixed throughout the event. 12 speakers took the crowd on a story-filled look at many different periods of Dick’s life. George Robinson brought everyone up to speed on Dick’s most recent life experiences, as he was quite instrumental in helping Dick accept Christianity and to reconcile with his family over the last two years.

Jack “Murph The Surf” Murphy kicked things off with tales about Dick’s formative years as a young surfer from Miami. He vividly painted a picture about the first go-out he and Dick had when they paddled out at Sebastian Inlet. He then proceeded to describe driving across the country to California on the spur of the moment, which brought the crowd to laugh robustly as he told how they ended up driving the entire length of Texas… naked! Jack could tell stories for days on end about he and Dick’s shenanigans over so many years as great friends.

Balsa Bill Yerkes came along next with a great song as he played the ukulele and then told how Dick had changed his life when he was a struggling surf industry sales rep back in the ’60s. Next came several members of the original surf team that Dick took up the East Coast in the mid ’60s, totally dominating every surf contest they entered. Mimi Munro, Sam Gornto, and Joe Twombly had great memories to share of how Dick coached, trained, and mentored each of them. Then Phil Salick, Doug Deal, Tommy Smith, Ricky Carroll, and Steve Cassanova each shared their stories telling how Dick Catri had been an important part of their life in and around surfing.

Finally, after listening for one and a half hours sweltering in the Florida summer heat, it came time to paddle all the way out to Monster Hole and spread Dick’s ashes with the family. The high point came as a wave washed through the east side of the circle just to let everyone know Dick was present amongst us. The celebration of Dick Catri’s life ended with a gathering on the beach with everyone holding up their surfboards in a final salute to the Godfather of East Coast Surfing.

Tags: dick catri, memorial, paddle-out, RIP, sebastian inlet