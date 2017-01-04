December 2016 Photo of the Day Recap Gallery + Voting

We didn’t quite know what to expect when we kicked off our new Photo of the Day feature on December 1st (with a barrel shot from Alabama no less!), but we immediately saw a fantastic response. Photographers up and down the East Coast and across the Gulf, Caribbean, and Great Lakes now submit their shots mere hours after they’re taken, adding a rad #liveaction component to our website and social media channels. And we’ve racked up thousands of hits and countless insights on the wide array of shots we picked each day. Which means we’re extra stoked to bless you with this gallery, which contains every single December 2016 #esmPOTD recap selected last month. These being heady Internet-driven times, we’ve also introduced an online voting poll at the bottom (live until 11:59 PM Sunday, January 15th) so that you can pick your favorite. Have a look, relive the excellent month of December, and then make your voice heard. Oh, and photographers — keep those sick shots coming!

Mikey Peyton, Alabama. Photo: Alex Dantin

New Jersey. Photo: Shawn Casey

New Jersey. Photo: Adam Tormollan

New York. Photo: Evan Conway

Mikey DeTemple, New Jersey. Photo: Christor Lukasiewicz

Florida Panhandle. Photo: Rich Brooks

Gerard Faccone, New Jersey. Photo: Tim Torchia

CJ Hobgood, Sebastian Inlet. Photo: Dugan

Great Lakes. Photo: Drew Kleine

Bryan Zinski. Photo: Hunter DeNicola

Balaram Stack, New York. Photo: Mike Nelson

Paul Kelly, New Jersey. Photo: Mike Incitti

Cape Cod, Massachusetts. Photo: Scott Crivellaro

Mike Gleason, New Jersey. Photo: Billy Brooks

North Carolina. Photo: Jon Carter

Victor Bodrie, Central Florida. Photo: Morgan Grosskreutz

Lucas Jolly, Outer Banks, NC. Photo: Jordan Nason

New Jersey. Photo: Christor Lukasiewicz

New Jersey. Photo: Dan Przygocki

Elias Tobia, Great Lakes. Photo: Rick Pollak

Mikey Evans, New Hampshire. Photo: Brian Thacker

Outer Banks, NC. Photo: Julianna D’Arco

Blake Jones, Sebastian Inlet, FL. Photo: Mez

New Jersey. Photo: Hunter DeNicola

Corey Howell, Sebastian Inlet, FL. Photo: Nathan Adams

Tags: december 2016, photo of the day, recap gallery