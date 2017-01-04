December 2016 Photo of the Day Recap Gallery + Voting

We didn’t quite know what to expect when we kicked off our new Photo of the Day feature on December 1st (with a barrel shot from Alabama no less!), but we immediately saw a fantastic response. Photographers up and down the East Coast and across the Gulf, Caribbean, and Great Lakes now submit their shots mere hours after they’re taken, adding a rad #liveaction component to our website and social media channels. And we’ve racked up thousands of hits and countless insights on the wide array of shots we picked each day. Which means we’re extra stoked to bless you with this gallery, which contains every single December 2016 #esmPOTD recap selected last month. These being heady Internet-driven times, we’ve also introduced an online voting poll at the bottom (live until 11:59 PM Sunday, January 15th) so that you can pick your favorite. Have a look, relive the excellent month of December, and then make your voice heard. Oh, and photographers — keep those sick shots coming!
Mikey Peyton, Alabama. Photo: Alex Dantin
New Jersey. Photo: Shawn Casey
New Jersey. Photo: Adam Tormollan
New York. Photo: Evan Conway
Mikey DeTemple, New Jersey. Photo: Christor Lukasiewicz
Florida Panhandle. Photo: Rich Brooks
Gerard Faccone, New Jersey. Photo: Tim Torchia
CJ Hobgood, Sebastian Inlet. Photo: Dugan
Great Lakes. Photo: Drew Kleine
Bryan Zinski. Photo: Hunter DeNicola
Balaram Stack, New York. Photo: Mike Nelson
Paul Kelly, New Jersey. Photo: Mike Incitti
Cape Cod, Massachusetts. Photo: Scott Crivellaro
Mike Gleason, New Jersey. Photo: Billy Brooks
North Carolina. Photo: Jon Carter
Victor Bodrie, Central Florida. Photo: Morgan Grosskreutz
Lucas Jolly, Outer Banks, NC. Photo: Jordan Nason
New Jersey. Photo: Christor Lukasiewicz
New Jersey. Photo: Dan Przygocki
Elias Tobia, Great Lakes. Photo: Rick Pollak
Mikey Evans, New Hampshire. Photo: Brian Thacker
Outer Banks, NC. Photo: Julianna D’Arco
Blake Jones, Sebastian Inlet, FL. Photo: Mez
New Jersey. Photo: Hunter DeNicola