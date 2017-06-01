Melbourne, FL (May 31, 2017) – The third Boards & Waves Expo is being held this Saturday and Sunday, June 3 and 4from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Melbourne Auditorium (625 E. Hibiscus Blvd., Melbourne, FL). The East Coast’s ONLY consumer surf expo provides attendees the opportunity to touch, feel and learn about the newest and latest surfboard designs, paddle boards, surf accessories, fin templates, foam blank characteristics and more from the industry´s top surfboard shapers, craftsmen, designers, sales reps, retailers and manufacturers in a fun, informative setting.

According to Boards and Waves Expo Director, Dave Seehafer, the Expo is an excellent opportunity for surfers and paddlers to become better educated about the kind of board they’re looking for to match their surfing style and performance level. There are critical variables in surfboard design. Some are obvious. Others can be very subtle.

“The right board is an expensive investment so you want to ensure you’re investing in what will give you the most enjoyment,” Seehafer said. “The Expo provides a unique opportunity for surfers and paddlers to have facetime with experts to fully understand what it is they should be considering when purchasing a new board.”

This year’s installment celebrates Florida’s surfing heritage and will honor two East Coast Surfing Hall of Famers for their contributions to surfboard shaping and East Coast surfing. Dick Catri, “Godfather of East Coast Surfing” and founder of Catri Surfboards, and Pete Dooley, founder of Natural Art Surfboards, will both be honored on Saturday.

According to George Robinson, founder of GR Designs, he met 30-year-old Catri when he was 19 years old, and says that’s where their friendship began. Through the years, Robinson learned how to build a high quality surfboard from Catri and continues to use the skills he acquired in build surfboards for his business.

“Dick Catri is iconic in the world of surfing, especially on the East Coast,” Robinson said. “I’m glad to speak in Dick’s honor at the Expo.”

The two-day Expo is packed full of fun and informative events, including “talk story” with legendary surfboard shapers and board designers, allowing attendees to gain insight and knowledge about their own boards.

Boards & Waves Expo III Schedule – both days

10 a.m. Expo opens

10:30 a.m. Surfboard shaping demo #1, sponsored by Millennium Foam

11:30 a.m. Homemade Surfboard Contest/Review, sponsored by Millennium Foam

Noon Surfboard painting with Samantha Gallo of Sam Art

12:30 p.m. Surfboard shaping demo #2, sponsored by Millennium Foam

1:30 p.m. “Talk Story” with Pete Dooley & George Robinson (subject to availability of Pete; George Robinson speaking in honor of Dick)

2:30 p.m. SATURDAY ONLY – Surfboard shaping demo #3, sponsored by Millennium Foam

3:30 p.m. Raffle prize giveaways plus “instant” raffle giveaways throughout the day

4 p.m. Expo closes

5 to 7 p.m. FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Meet & Greet” Happy Hour with Expo shapers & exhibitors featuring food & drink specials at Hilton Melbourne Rialto Place hotel lobby bar

Along with these daily events, Boards & Waves Expo III will host more than 60 exhibits of surfboards, surf accessories, action sports-related displays, surfboard shaping demos and daily homemade surfboard reviews, sponsored by Millennium Foam. Spots are limited for the homemade surfboard review and registration at http://www.boardsandwaves.com/ is highly recommended. In addition, surfboard painting and beach-inspired artists will be showcased on Artist Alley, and prizes, including a Ricky Carroll surfboard, FCS accessory package and Rooker Outdoor cooler, will be raffled off daily.

Exhibitors include Donald Takayama Surfboards, Ricky Carroll Surfboards, Jim Hannan Art, Longboard House, Greg Hall Designs, 321 Surfboards, Rainbow Fins, FCS Fins & Accessories, Black Rose Surfboards, Savage Surfboards, CJ Nelson Designs, Sunshine Surfboards, Quiver Grip, Purps, FLAUNT Electric Bikes, Preserve Surfing Fdn, The GoBag, SunscreenSurf, Lani Mucha Surf Art, Jeri Surfboards, Layday Beach Ropes, Paddling Paradise, C Shapes, Quiet Flight Surfboards, JH Shapes, Allen White Surfboards, George Robinson Balsa, Liquid Soul Surfboards, Sarah Broome Designs, Marko Foam, Phix Doctor, Orion Surfboards, Goodwin Glassworks, SeaSucker, Guy Takayama Surfboards, Surfer Dudes, Moby Grip, Bob’s Beach Bicycles, Stained Glass Ideas, Fox Surfboards, Surfline, J. West Design, Lopez Boards, BIC Sport, Mermaid Moon Jewelry, First Peak Project, Viking S Surfboards, Rooker Outdoors, Millennium Foam, Fat Cat Surfboards, Sharpe Surfboards, Chris Birch Surfboards, Black Atlantic Surfboards, Harley Ingleby Surfboards, Catalyst Surf Shop, Ocean Avenue Surfboards, Paddleboard House, Stellar SUP, Board Theory, Clean Ocean Surfboards, Samantha Gallo Art, Jetson Surf Technology, Surf Guru, Pete Harwood Surf Art, Turtle Towels, Swell Life Magazine, CFLSURF.com, Lost Surfboards, and Marene Originals Art.

Cost to attend the event is $5 daily; free admission for children under 10. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Surfers For Autism in memory of Dick Catri and to the Buddy Pelletier Foundation on behalf of Pete Dooley; an additional donation will be made to the Melbourne High Surf Team travel fund.

For more information or to register for the homemade surfboard review, visit http://www.boardsandwaves.com/ .

About Boards & Waves Expo III

Boards & Waves Expo III, the East Coast’s only consumer surf expo, will host more than 60 exhibits of surfboards, paddleboards, surf and SUP accessories, action sports-related displays, surfboard shaping demos and daily homemade surfboard contests (sponsored by Millennium Foam). In addition, surfboard painting and beach-inspired artists will be showcased on Artist Alley, and prizes, including a Ricky Carroll surfboard, FCS accessory package and Rooker Outdoor cooler, will be raffled off daily. Cost to attend the event is $5 daily; free admission for children under 10. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to ocean- and surf-related causes on behalf of Pete Dooley & Dick Catri. For more information, visit http://www.boardsandwaves.com/ .

Tags: boards and waves, Central Florida, melbourne, space coast