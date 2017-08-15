The Battle of the Beach 6 Returns to Rhode Island on September 23rd

August 15, 2017 • East Coast Contests, News

The Battle of the Beach 6 surf contest returns to Rhode Island on September 23rd — madness, mayhem, music, mudslides, and more at the Ocean Mist in Matunuck.
 battle of the beach 6
 Sign ups start at 7:30 AM, the contest starts at 9:00 AM, with a musical performance by the Roots of Creation. $25 entry fee, $10 extra per division, which include:
Open Grom Shortboard- 13 and Under
Open Grom Longboard- 13 and Under
Ladies Longboard- 14 and Over
Mens Longboard – 14 and Over
Open Shortboard – 14 and Over
and Introducing the Shapers Challenge-  Twin Fin Open – 14 and Over, contestants will draw straws to compete on Twin Fins specifically shaped for the contest.
Shop Sponsors:
Narragansett Surf & Skate
Drift
Island Surf & Sport
Elemental
Living Water Surf Co.
Diamond Blue Surf Shop
Civil
Nor’Easter
Levitate
Water Bros.
Breakwater
Xtremely Board
Ocean House
Surfboard Sponsors (The Battle of the Beach 6 will give out 14 surfboards):
Twin Lights- Natti
Rozbern
Chemistry
Soundings Surf Co
Vec
Tora
Savage
Levy Surf Designs
Omen
Crowd Control
Superbrand
Bic
Catch Surf
Surftech
Skate Sponsors:
Land Yachtz
All I Need
World Industries
Carver
Penny
Z Flex
Loaded
Orangatang
New Balance
Surf Sponsors:
The House of Marley
Hyperflex Wetsuits
Emerald Surf Wear
Wax Buddy
RAW Elements
FCS
Famous Wax
Rainbow Sandal
Olukai Sandals
Helm Supply Co.
IMSY Swimwear
Uppercut Deluxe
Sunglass Sponsors:
Hobie Polarized
Costa
SPY
Electric
Other Sponsors:
Ocean Mist Bar
Eddies BBQ – Narragansett
Looney Tunes Record Shop
HackWinds App
Nub TV

