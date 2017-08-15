The Battle of the Beach 6 surf contest returns to Rhode Island on September 23rd — madness, mayhem, music, mudslides, and more at the Ocean Mist in Matunuck.
Sign ups start at 7:30 AM, the contest starts at 9:00 AM, with a musical performance by the Roots of Creation. $25 entry fee, $10 extra per division, which include:
Open Grom Shortboard- 13 and Under
Open Grom Longboard- 13 and Under
Ladies Longboard- 14 and Over
Mens Longboard – 14 and Over
Open Shortboard – 14 and Over
and Introducing the Shapers Challenge- Twin Fin Open – 14 and Over, contestants will draw straws to compete on Twin Fins specifically shaped for the contest.
