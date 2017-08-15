The Battle of the Beach 6 surf contest returns to Rhode Island on September 23rd — madness, mayhem, music, mudslides, and more at the Ocean Mist in Matunuck.

Sign ups start at 7:30 AM, the c ontest starts at 9:00 AM, with a m usical performance by the Roots of Creation. $25 entry fee, $10 extra per division, which include:

Open Grom Shortboard- 13 and Under

Open Grom Longboard- 13 and Under

Ladies Longboard- 14 and Over

Mens Longboard – 14 and Over

Open Shortboard – 14 and Over

and Introducing the Shapers Challenge- Twin Fin Open – 14 and Over, contestants will draw straws to compete on Twin Fins specifically shaped for the contest.

Shop Sponsors:

Narragansett Surf & Skate

Drift

Island Surf & Sport

Elemental

Living Water Surf Co.

Diamond Blue Surf Shop

Civil

Nor’Easter

Levitate

Water Bros.

Breakwater

Xtremely Board

Ocean House

Surfboard Sponsors (The Battle of the Beach 6 will give out 14 surfboards):

Twin Lights- Natti

Rozbern

Chemistry

Soundings Surf Co

Vec

Tora

Savage

Levy Surf Designs

Omen

Crowd Control

Superbrand

Bic

Catch Surf

Surftech

Skate Sponsors:

Land Yachtz

All I Need

World Industries

Carver

Penny

Z Flex

Loaded

Orangatang

New Balance

Surf Sponsors:

The House of Marley

Hyperflex Wetsuits

Emerald Surf Wear

Wax Buddy

RAW Elements

FCS

Famous Wax

Rainbow Sandal

Olukai Sandals

Helm Supply Co.

IMSY Swimwear

Uppercut Deluxe

Sunglass Sponsors:

Hobie Polarized

Costa

SPY

Electric

Other Sponsors:

Ocean Mist Bar

Eddies BBQ – Narragansett

Looney Tunes Record Shop

HackWinds App

Nub TV

