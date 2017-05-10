April 2017 #esmPOTD Recap Gallery + Online Voting

May 10, 2017 • News

It’s that time again! We need your help choosing the best Photo of the Day from April, which saw a ton of great waves, spectacular shots, insane action, and evocative images. Scroll through all the shots below and then let us know which one you love the most in the poll at the bottom of the page! Voting will remain live until Wednesday, May 31st at 11:59 PM.

april 1, 2017

Sterling Spencer, Florida Panhandle. Photo: Alex Dantin

april 2, 2017

New England. Photo: James McGraghan

april 4, 2017

New England. Photo: Dave Sieczkiewicz

april 3, 2017

JD LaCarruba, New Jersey. Photo: Mary Dunham

april 5, 2017

Travis Knight and Rick Landon, Delmarva. Photo: Matt Landon

april 6, 2017

New Jersey. Photo: Hunter DeNicola

april 8, 2017

New Jersey. Photo: Ben Currie

april 9, 2017

Colin Herlihy, North Carolina. Photo: Raven Lundy

april 11, 2017

Rhode Island. Photo: Alexander Leo

april 7, 2017

John Glenn, New Jersey. Photo: Tim Torchia

april 10, 2017

Charles Mencel, New Jersey. Photo: Carter McCoy

april 12, 2017

Great Lakes. Photo: Brian Tanis

April 15, 2017

Maine. Photo: Jim Ready

april 14, 2017

New Hampshire. Photo: Ralph Fatello

april 13, 2017

Rob Kelly, New Jersey. Photo: Kyle Gronostajski

Cory Anderson, North Florida. Photo: Will Vogt

Tommy Coleman, Central Florida. Photo: Dugan

april 19, 2017

Bernie Boehm, North Florida. Photo: Bernie Boehm

april 18, 2017

Shawn Zappo, New Jersey. Photo: Maggie Higgins

april 20, 2017

Florida Panhandle. Photo: Kyle Gray

april 24, 2017

Central Florida. Photo: Dugan

april 23, 2017

Matt Colby, New Hampshire. Photo: Ralph Fatello

april 22, 2017

Maine. Photo: Tucker Grinnell

april 21, 2017

Great Lakes. Photo: Brian Tanis

april 25, 2017

Clay Pollioni, New Jersey. Photo: Ben Currie

april 26, 2017

New York. Photo: Brian Adamkiewicz

april 29, 2017

New York. Photo: Neal Campbell

Southern North Carolina. Photo: Jordan Nason

april 29, 2017

Blaine Walck, Outer Banks, North Carolina. Photo: Brian Jones

april 30, 2017

Cody Craig, Outer Banks, North Carolina. Photo: Robbie Vallad

Tags: , , ,

Read Our Current Issue


May 2017 | Volume 26 | Issue 200

About ESM

Since 1991, Eastern Surf Magazine has proven time and again to our readership that the ESM brand stands for the highest quality, in depth journalism, both in the written and photographic realms. From the time Volume #1, Issue #1 hit surf shops, ESM has been THE most trusted and widely read publication for East Coast coverage over any other tabloid or four-color glossy on the market.

ESM ON INSTAGRAM