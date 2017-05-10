May 10, 2017 •
It’s that time again! We need your help choosing the best Photo of the Day from April, which saw a ton of great waves, spectacular shots, insane action, and evocative images. Scroll through all the shots below and then let us know which one you love the most in the poll at the bottom of the page! Voting will remain live until Wednesday, May 31st at 11:59 PM.
Sterling Spencer, Florida Panhandle. Photo: Alex Dantin
New England. Photo: James McGraghan
New England. Photo: Dave Sieczkiewicz
JD LaCarruba, New Jersey. Photo: Mary Dunham
Travis Knight and Rick Landon, Delmarva. Photo: Matt Landon
New Jersey. Photo: Hunter DeNicola
New Jersey. Photo: Ben Currie
Colin Herlihy, North Carolina. Photo: Raven Lundy
Rhode Island. Photo: Alexander Leo
John Glenn, New Jersey. Photo: Tim Torchia
Charles Mencel, New Jersey. Photo: Carter McCoy
Great Lakes. Photo: Brian Tanis
Maine. Photo: Jim Ready
New Hampshire. Photo: Ralph Fatello
Rob Kelly, New Jersey. Photo: Kyle Gronostajski
Cory Anderson, North Florida. Photo: Will Vogt
Tommy Coleman, Central Florida. Photo: Dugan
Bernie Boehm, North Florida. Photo: Bernie Boehm
Shawn Zappo, New Jersey. Photo: Maggie Higgins
Florida Panhandle. Photo: Kyle Gray
Central Florida. Photo: Dugan
Matt Colby, New Hampshire. Photo: Ralph Fatello
Maine. Photo: Tucker Grinnell
Great Lakes. Photo: Brian Tanis
Clay Pollioni, New Jersey. Photo: Ben Currie
New York. Photo: Brian Adamkiewicz
New York. Photo: Neal Campbell
Southern North Carolina. Photo: Jordan Nason
Blaine Walck, Outer Banks, North Carolina. Photo: Brian Jones
Cody Craig, Outer Banks, North Carolina. Photo: Robbie Vallad
