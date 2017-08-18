5th Annual Regular Joe Surf Festival Expands

The 5th Annual Regular Joe Surf Festival, presented by Sweetwater Brewing Company, will take place Saturday & Sunday, September 16/17 at Sebastian Inlet State Park. Known as the ”Surf Contest for the Rest of Us,” this year Regular Joe adds a special heat for legendary surfers to support the First Peak Project, the initiative to restore Florida’s most renowned wave.

Regular Joe Puts the Focus on Sebastian Inlet’s First Peak

The goal of Regular Joe has always been to give recreational surfers the opportunity to enjoy the trappings of a big time surf contest without having to surf against big time surfers. More to the point, it gives these surfers the chance to surf First Peak without the customary crowds. For the 5th Annual contest, Regular Joe has found a way to give “Regular Joes and Joesies” this great experience while bringing some of Florida’s legendary surfers into the mix to focus attention on the First Peak Project. The Dick Catri “Pros Into Joes” Expression Session will honor the memory of the pioneers of surfing at Sebastian Inlet by bringing former pros like Matt Kechele, Todd Holland and Eddie Guilbeau to surf and reminisce about the impact First Peak had on their careers.

“We’re incredibly grateful that the Catri family has endorsed the Pros Into Joes concept and that many of the greatest surfers in Florida history have stepped up to support the restoration of First Peak,” commented Alec Buchness, chairman of the Surfrider Foundation Sebastian Inlet Chapter. “First Peak has always been on the bucket list of global surf travelers and its restoration will be a tremendous shot in the arm for the Brevard County economy.”

The Focus is Still on Fun

While the restoration of First Peak will be an historic feat of coastal engineering that will have a tremendous payoff in tourism dollars as well as the development of the next generation of world-class surfers, the Regular Joe Surf Festival is still all about having fun. Regular Joe has categories has categories you just won’t find in any other event, including Suits & Scrubs (for members of the legal & medical professions), Surf & Protect (members of active military, police and fire) and Forever Hippie (you know who you are!) Contest organizers are excited about having Surfrider chapters from all over the state compete in the Keepers of the Coast division.

Unlike typical contests focused on young surfers, Regular Joe brings together community leaders, business owners and professionals to enjoy a great weekend of surf and social activities. The action starts on Thursday, Sept. 14 with a registration and packet pick-up event at Monkey Bar in Indialantic, with music by the Montecito Project. The surf contest kicks off at 8 am on Saturday, Sept. 16 at Sebastian Inlet State Park with the social highlight of the weekend, the Surfer Stomp Party at Sebastian Inlet Surf & Sport, happening that evening. The Stomp will feature live music and the inaugural Smokin’ Joes BBQ Battle to make sure the food is as good as the surfing.

The action continues on Sunday morning with the King of the Joes Super Heat bringing the contest to a climax around 5 pm Sunday afternoon. That will be followed by the Awards Ceremony on the 2nd level of BG’s Surfside Grill overlooking First Peak. Along with Sweetwater Brewing, Regular Joe sponsors include Dale Sorensen Real Estate, Double D’s BBQ, Long Doggers Radically Relaxed Grill & Brew, Clean Surf, Ishkabibbles, Capt. Hiram’s Resort, BG’s Surfside Grill, Islands Fish Grill, Weedline Apparel and Gladiator Electric.

Additional information about Regular Joe can be found at http://regularjoesurffestival.com or by calling SIS&S at 321 574 0600.

The 5th Annual Regular Joe Surf Festival Schedule of Events follows:

Thursday, September 14: 6:30 – 9:30 pm

Registration and Packet Pick-up Party

Music by the Montecito Project

Monkey Bar

2364 N. Highway A1A, Indialantic

Friday, September 15: 7-10 pm (tentative)

Sneak Peak Screening of “In Between Days” movie

Music by Dan Sullivan

Sebastian Inlet Surf & Sport

8898 S. Highway A1A

Melbourne Beach

321-574-0600

Saturday, September 16: 8 am – 6pm

Surf Contest Day #1

Dick Catri Pros Into Joes Expression Session: 4 pm (estimated)

Sebastian Inlet State Park

6:30 pm – 10 pm

Surfer Stomp Party

Sebastian Inlet Surf & Sport

8898 S. Highway A1A

Melbourne Beach

321-574-0600

Sunday, September 17: 8am-6 pm

Surf Contest Day #2

High School & College Surf Relays: Noon (Estimated)

Sebastian Inlet State Park

6:30 pm

Regular Joe Awards Ceremony

BG’s Surfside Grill Upper Deck

Sebastian Inlet State Park

Tags: dick catri, first peak project, regular joe surf festival, sebastian inlet, sebastian inlet surf & sport, surfrider foundation