3rd Annual Boards & Waves Expo Graces Melbourne, Florida

The much anticipated Boards & Waves Expo III was held last weekend, June 3 and 4, at the Melbourne Auditorium. As the East Coast’s only consumer expo for surfers, paddlers and beachgoers, attendees had a unique opportunity to touch, feel and learn about the latest surfboard designs, paddle boards, surf accessories, fin templates, foam blank characteristics and more from the industry’s top surfboard shapers, craftsmen, designers, sales reps, retailers and manufacturers in a fun, informative setting.

Event Highlights:

· East Coast Hall of Famer and founder of Natural Arts Surfboards, Pete Dooley, giving a “Talk Story” alongside George Robinson of GR Designs who was speaking in honor of Dick Catri.

· The family of “Godfather of East Coast Surfing” Dick Catri accepting a plaque in his honor during the “Talk Story” session on Saturday, June 3.

· Pete and Deb Dooley accepting a plaque in his honor during his “Talk Story” session on Saturday June 3.

· Greg Geiselman of Orion Surfboards and Chris Birch of Chris Birch Surfboards discussing surfboard design and performance during the “Talk Story” session on Sunday, June 4.

· Samantha Gallo of SamArt hand-painting two Ricky Carroll surfboards throughout the event that were then raffled off at the end of each day.

· Nine shapers entered their homemade surfboards into the Homemade Surfboard Review, sponsored by Millennium Foam.

· More than 25 surfboards and paddleboards sold at the Expo.

· Surfboard shaping demonstrations by top surfboard shapers, both days.

· Check presentations to Surfers For Autism in memory of Dick Catri and to the Buddy Pelletier Foundation on behalf of Pete Dooley; an additional donation made to the Melbourne High Surf Team travel fund.

According to Expo Director Dave Seehafer, Brevard County is the epicenter of East Coast surfing as it has the highest concentration of shapers compared to anywhere else. That paired with it being the home of Kelly Slater, the Hobgoods and the world’s largest surf shop, Ron Jon, makes Brevard the perfect location for this kind of expo.

“The growth we experienced with this installment of the Boards & Waves Expo represents the level of interest and support for surfboard shapers, board builders and foam craftsmen,” Seehafer said. “Mahalo to all of the surfers, paddlers, beachgoers, shapers, exhibitors, artists, sponsors and attendees for supporting and participating in this year’s Expo.”

About Boards & Waves Expo III

