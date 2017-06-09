3rd Annual Boards & Waves Expo Graces Melbourne, Florida

June 9, 2017 • News

The much anticipated Boards & Waves Expo III was held last weekend, June 3 and 4, at the Melbourne Auditorium. As the East Coast’s only consumer expo for surfers, paddlers and beachgoers, attendees had a unique opportunity to touch, feel and learn about the latest surfboard designs, paddle boards, surf accessories, fin templates, foam blank characteristics and more from the industry’s top surfboard shapers, craftsmen, designers, sales reps, retailers and manufacturers in a fun, informative setting.

Photo: Dugan

Event Highlights:

·         East Coast Hall of Famer and founder of Natural Arts Surfboards, Pete Dooley, giving a “Talk Story” alongside George Robinson of GR Designs who was speaking in honor of Dick Catri.

Pete Dooley and George Robinson. Photo: Dugan

·         The family of “Godfather of East Coast Surfing” Dick Catri accepting a plaque in his honor during the “Talk Story” session on Saturday, June 3.

The Catri family receiving an award honoring their father. Photo: Boards & Waves

·         Pete and Deb Dooley accepting a plaque in his honor during his “Talk Story” session on Saturday June 3.

·         Greg Geiselman of Orion Surfboards and Chris Birch of Chris Birch Surfboards discussing surfboard design and performance during the “Talk Story” session on Sunday, June 4.

Chris Birch. Photo: Dugan

·         Samantha Gallo of SamArt hand-painting two Ricky Carroll surfboards throughout the event that were then raffled off at the end of each day.

Samantha Gallo painting a Ricky Carroll surfboard for raffle. Photo: Dugan

·         Nine shapers entered their homemade surfboards into the Homemade Surfboard Review, sponsored by Millennium Foam.

The Homemade Surfboard Review sponsored by Millenium Foam. Photo: Boards & Waves 

·         More than 25 surfboards and paddleboards sold at the Expo.

Allen White (left) from Allen White Surfboards and friend Rick Brown. Photo: Dugan

·         Surfboard shaping demonstrations by top surfboard shapers, both days.

Ricky Carroll during one of the weekend’s shaping demonstrations. Photo: Dugan

·         Check presentations to Surfers For Autism in memory of Dick Catri and to the Buddy Pelletier Foundation on behalf of Pete Dooley; an additional donation made to the Melbourne High Surf Team travel fund.

Ricky Carroll shaped this board from one of Dick Catri’s old blanks. Photo: Dugan

According to Expo Director Dave Seehafer, Brevard County is the epicenter of East Coast surfing as it has the highest concentration of shapers compared to anywhere else. That paired with it being the home of Kelly Slater, the Hobgoods and the world’s largest surf shop, Ron Jon, makes Brevard the perfect location for this kind of expo.

Wake Surfboards shaper Adam Ribakoff. Photo: Dugan

“The growth we experienced with this installment of the Boards & Waves Expo represents the level of interest and support for surfboard shapers, board builders and foam craftsmen,” Seehafer said. “Mahalo to all of the surfers, paddlers, beachgoers, shapers, exhibitors, artists, sponsors and attendees for supporting and participating in this year’s Expo.”

Clean Ocean Surfboards’ Tony Iannarone. Photo: Dugan

About Boards & Waves Expo III
Boards & Waves Expo III, the East Coast’s only consumer surf expo, will host more than 60 exhibits of surfboards, paddleboards, surf and SUP accessories, action sports-related displays, surfboard shaping demos and daily homemade surfboard contests (sponsored by Millennium Foam). In addition, surfboard painting and beach-inspired artists will be showcased on Artist Alley, and prizes, including a Ricky Carroll surfboard, FCS accessory package and Rooker Outdoor cooler, will be raffled off daily. Cost to attend the event is $5 daily; free admission for children under 10. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to ocean- and surf-related causes on behalf of Pete Dooley & Dick Catri. For more information, visit http://www.boardsandwaves.com/.

Jeff McFarlane from Turtle Towel. Photo: Dugan 

Jeremy Anderson (left) and Justin Enjo (right) from The First Peak Project. Photo: Dugan 

Shaper Bruce Ragan (left) and owner Jim Leasure from Quiet Flight Surfboards. Photo: Dugan

The man, the myth, the legend, Ricky Carroll. Photo: Dugan

Ricky even has a sweet line of skateboards. Photo: Dugan

Justin Quintal’s better half Madison West represents for JQ’s Black Rose Surfboards label. Photo: Dugan

Kulcha Shok Muzik’s Lance O and son. Photo: Dugan

Shaper Steve Stewart from Liquid Soul Surfboards. Photo: Dugan 

Shaper and East Coast legend Claudie Codgen from Sunshine Surfboards. Photo: Dugan 

Shaper Martin Jeri from Peru’s Jeri Surfboards. Photo: Dugan 

Wooden boards, beautiful art, and a VW bus at Boards and Waves Expo. Photo: Dugan

Artist Pete Harwood with his Model Surfboards line. Photo: Dugan

Jeff Holtby from USBlanks. Photo: Dugan 

If you’re in Central Florida, make sure you attend Dick Catri’s celebration of life and memorial paddle-out at Sebastian Inlet on Saturday, June 10th. Photo: Dugan

Alex Spurzem (left) and Coby Peterson (right) from Marko Foam. Photo: Dugan 

Shea Lopez representing Lopez Surfboards and Back to Blue Clothing. Photo: Dugan 

C Shapes owner/shaper Carlos Reyes up from Miami. Photo: Dugan

(Left to right) Photographer extraordinaire Eric Olsen, Kim Catri, and Natural Art’s Pete Dooley. Photo: Dugan

Shaper Kenny Briel from Savage Surfboards. Photo: Dugan

The classic Ocean Avenue line on display at Boards and Waves Expo, held June 3rd-4th in Melbourne, FL. Photo: Dugan

The Savage Surfboards display. Photo: Dugan


