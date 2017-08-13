The Friends of Island Beach State Park are proud to present the 2nd Annual Barrier Island Classic surf contest. The contest, created to help raise money for Island Beach State Park, will be held in Island Beach State Park on Wednesday, August 23rd (juniors) and Saturday, September 23rd (adults). Starting at 10:00 AM EST on Wednesday, August 23rd, the Barrier Island Classic Jr. will be open to ages 17 and under and will feature three divisions:

• Young Men’s (13-17)

• Boys (12 and under)

• Girls Open (17 and under)

Starting at 8:00 AM EST on Saturday, September 23rd, the Barrier Island Classic Pro will be open to ages 18+ and will feature three divisions:

• Men’s Longboard

• Men’s Shortboard

• Women’s Open

“The Friends of Island Beach State Park are excited to sponsor the second annual Barrier Island Classic surf contest,” said Bill Gwyer, president of The Friends of Island Beach.“Last year’s event was a huge success and we are looking to build upon the momentum and excitement from last year. I am excited to continue the tradition of having a surf contest on Island Beach State Park.”

“It’s great to have the surfing community come together with the Friends of Island Beach to support Island Beach State Park and allow surfers of all ages to enjoy and experience this wonderful place,” Josh Starner, Contest Director, added.

In the case that the waves or weather are not sufficient enough to hold a contest, alternate dates have been set for August 24th and 25th for the Juniors contest and September 24th and 25th for the Pro contest.

ABOUT THE FRIENDS OF ISLAND BEACH STATE PARK:

The Friends of Island Beach State Park (Friends of IBSP) is a non-profit volunteer organization formed to enhance interpretive, educational, recreational & research programs, and events at Island Beach State Park. The mission of ISBP is to further public appreciation and stewardship of the park. The Friends of Island Beach State Park, Inc. is a non-profit tax exempt corporation as defined by the United States Internal Revenue Code 501-C-3 and was officially incorporated in 1996.

Tags: barrier island classic, friends of island beach state park, new jersey