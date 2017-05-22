2017 New Jersey Surfing Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: From Grassroots Gathering to Next Level

Written by Dick “Mez” Meseroll

The second biannual New Jersey Surfing Hall Of Fame (NJSHOF) induction is in the books for 2017, and it only took about a half-hour into the evening’s festivities to see it had gone next level from 2015’s inaugural kick-off party — which, in and of itself, was also a smashing success. Held at the Flanders Hotel in Ocean City, this year’s version had more of an upscale but not chic-chic ballroom feel with a sell-through of all 500 pre-event tickets and an estimated 650 attendees overall, in contrast to the 2015 Manasquan-based celebration at the restored Art Deco Algonquin Theatre, which had a more organic, backyard slide show/keg party feel with close to 500 showing up.

This year’s event featured a state senator, big industry sponsors like Vans, Quiksilver, Nixon, and Billabong, special guest of honor and master of ceremonies Peter “PT” Townend, with an unexpected drop-in by Bob McKnight, while the inaugural induction in 2015 really relied on the stoke and kindness of more local and regional backers and a whole lot of goodwill coupled with a heaping helping of volunteerism, which gave it a very strong, we’re-all-in-this-together grassroots DIY feel.

This year’s inductees were given beautiful Nixon watches, hats, HOF T-shirts, and an official State of New Jersey proclamation congratulating them and recognizing their great achievements, while the inaugural class of 2015 were just happy to get a couple of beers and a beautiful handcrafted trophy by Jamie Kelly while basking in the glow of a truly beautiful evening we’d not trade for anything. The glaring similarities, however, were that both induction events had a great vibe, were wall-to-wall in attendance, with local support and boisterous enthusiasm signaling a “Hey, we really think we got something here!” positivity to keep building on, which this year’s event did in spades.

This bodes very well indeed for Jimmy Kirk’s Facebook brainchild that went viral back in January of 2015 and has produced three great gatherings since, including the off-year “Summer Surfer’s Gala” to keep awareness up and help raise funds as well as recognize our state’s surfers and their accomplishments. This year’s induction class was again stacked to the max and, while you could have made cases for so many other deserving Jersey surfers who were or could be nominated, the cream eventually rose to the top.

This was only accomplished after some very long and hard wrangling by the Hall Of Fame’s 20 “Shoreline Directors” from five separate districts, at four per region — North, Central, Long Beach Island, Cape May, and Atlantic County — then filtered through their respective pile of nominees (with no limit to amount) from their areas and distilling those down to four noms a piece from each district. Those 20 were handed down to the NJSHOF Selection Committee (with explicit instructions to not talk amongst themselves or anyone else during the process), who voted across districts for the 12 surfers they thought were most deserving based on the bios that were submitted from the Shoreline Directors. Then, votes were tallied by the President and the winning nominees became inductees.

Sound like a hard job and a huge responsibility? It most definitely was, but judging by this year’s gang of 12 inducted to the New Jersey Surfing Hall Of Fame, the mission statement was definitely accomplished on all fronts. Without further ado or details, we’ll let our huge photo gallery speak to the rest of one amazing night in Jersey surf history — we can only wonder what level it will go to two years down the road for the class of 2019.

2017 New Jersey Surfing Hall of Fame inductees:

1. Jeff Arensman – Central District

2. Kevin Casey – Central District

3. Gary Finnigan – Northern District

4. Larry Friedel – Cape May District

5. Tony Giordano – Central District

6. Brian Heritage – Cape May District

7. Charlie Kunes – Northern District

8. Tom McClaren – Atlantic County District

9. Jack Meyer – Northern District

10. Bill Minder – Northern District

11. Mark Neustadter – Cape May District

12. Sandy Ordille – Cape May District

