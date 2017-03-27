The Eastern Surfing Association’s (ESA) All-Star Team just returned from the North Shore of Oahu surfing world-class waves, experiencing the Hawaiian culture and training with professional surfer Tamayo Perry. This elite group of young surfers make up some of the up-and-coming champions within the ESA, which is celebrating its 50th year in 2017.

“It’s great to see the kids out of their comfort zone and watch them work together to accomplish the goal of becoming better athletes,” said mentor Jeanine Montgomery. “Whether surfing the powerful waves on the North Shore or learning to live in a house as a team and work together to get their tasks completed, everyone learns something about themselves while taking away great life lessons beyond paddling out.”

All-Star members and mentors had to deal with brown water advisories, big waves and torrential rains throughout their time in Hawaii. This allowed team members to not only surf the well-known surf breaks such as Sunset, Pipeline and Haleiwa, but also experience various breaks all over the island. “This was one of the best weeks of my life,” said new team member Trevor Francis. “It was a blast to surf amazing waves with everyone on the team and then hang out with everyone at the house.”

2017 was Sophie Falzone’s second All-Star trip to Hawaii. “This trip to Hawaii was the best! I made so many new memories and bonded with the entire All-Star team. Surfing everyday with the team was really fun and helped me become a better surfer.”

The team trained with Tamayo Perry of Oahu Surfing Experience for a third year. “The ESA All-Star team members were eager to learn and soak up anything pertaining to surfing that I was willing and able to divulge. This team of groms was such a pleasure to work with as they were able to apply the knowledge I provided instantly and first-hand in some ‘real kine – Hawaiian heavy water’.”

“It was great to train with legend big wave surfer Tamayo Perry again,” Logan Kamen said. “I have mad respect for him as he’s always welcoming and shares his knowledge with us.” Team mentor Kainalu Nichols adds, “Working with Tamayo is the best, he explains everything so well and I am grateful for him sharing his wealth of knowledge.”

“The biggest benefit of the trip for the kids was that it reinforced their camaraderie and mutual respect for each other,” said David Montgomery, an All-Star adult mentor. “Having other East Coasters to share in the challenge of surfing the North shore somehow made it much less daunting.”

New team member Abigail Remke sums up the trip perfectly, “My first Hawaii trip as an ESA All-Star was such an amazing experience! Being able to surf all these amazing spots was just the beginning, I’ve made so many great friends that I know will last a lifetime!”

Special thanks to the following people who made this trip a success.

Jeanine Montgomery

Lenny Nichols

Pam Hill

David Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery Photo

Tamayo & Emilia Perry @oahusurfingexperience

Kainalu Nichols

Velzyland Hale

Rip Curl

The ESA All-Star Team would like dedicate this trip to ESA photographer Mickey McCarthy as he was greatly missed by those who attended, and many others in the surfing community on the North Shore.

The All-Star team members have also qualified and will be competing at their respective ESA regional events that will be held along the east coast in April and May with live webcasts. Please visit www.surfesa.org for more information, and www.surfesa.org/allstars for the complete 2017 All-Star Team roster.

The ESA, which is celebrating its 50th year in 2017, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit amateur athletic organization dedicated to the sport of amateur surfing. The organization promotes amateur competition for surfers of all ages and abilities, and is dedicated to the establishment and preservation of free access to a clean shoreline and ocean environment.

