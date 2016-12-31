If we could give dearly departed Outer Banks icon Mickey McCarthy our Photographer of the Century honor, we would — in fact, we might just coronate that category in next year’s ESeMMY Awards. But for now, we’re overjoyed and also heartbroken to bestow 2016’s Photographer of the Year award on 2M, the nicest man, the jolliest fellow, the warmest friend, and the hardest working photographer we ever did meet. You’ll read a lot more about Mickey in the very near future, both online and in our forthcoming January issue, but for now, let us say that we miss Mickey something fierce, we’re praying for his wife Betsey and his many, many dear friends, but we also know that his spirit will live on forever in photos like the timeless ones below. Like we said, stay tuned for much, much more from this titan of East Coast surfing and the greatest ambassador of stoke that Dare County has ever (and probably will ever) see.

Tags: 2016, esemmy awards, mickey mccarthy, photographer of the year