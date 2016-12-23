Vote For ESM Girl Of The Year

December 23, 2016 • News

Below are 8 ESM Girl’s taken directly out of our Volume 25 pages, and now we are looking for our readers to help us pick our ESM Girl Of The Year for 2016. Feel free to scroll through the choices, and if you’re having a tough time deciding, click the images or links to view each girls full gallery to help make the decision easier. Then once you’ve decided, place your vote in the poll below.

Kourtney photographed by Nathan Adams

January 2016 | Issue #190

Amparo photographed by Luida Gonzalez

March 2016 | Issue #191

Drew photographed by Colby Riviere

May 2016 | Issue #192

Brenna Shea photographed by John Dornellas

June 2016 | Issue #193


Juliann photographed by Nathan Adams

August 2016 | Issue #194

Shannon photographed by Nathan Adams

September 2016 | Issue #195

Devynne photographed by Brad Patton

October 2016 | Issue #196

Elise photographed by Nathan Adams

November 2016 | Issue #197

