Vote For Cover Of The Year

December 20, 2016 • News

All hail the eight covers that had the privilege of occupying Page One in our historic Volume 25. And now we want our readers to help us choose Cover Of The Year for 2016. Browse the choices below, and if you’re having a tough time deciding, click the images or links to view each magazine in its entirety. Then once you’ve decided, place your vote in the poll below. Thanks for helping us make your voice heard!

January 2016 | Issue #190

ESM 25 Years

March 2016 | Issue #191

Simon Hetrick. Photo: Mike Incitti

May 2016 | Issue #192

Mike Poli. Photo: Tom Ellis

June 2016 | Issue #193

Sam Hammer. Photo: Brian Nevins

August 2016 | Issue #194

Marley Puglielli. Photo: Natty Graham

September 2016 | Issue #195

South Florida. Photo: Ben Hicks

October 2016 | Issue #196

Ivah Wilmot. Photo: Nathan Adams

November 2016 | Issue #197

Tommy Ihnken. Photo: Gunner Hughes

About ESM

Since 1991, Eastern Surf Magazine has proven time and again to our readership that the ESM brand stands for the highest quality, in depth journalism, both in the written and photographic realms. From the time Volume #1, Issue #1 hit surf shops, ESM has been THE most trusted and widely read publication for East Coast coverage over any other tabloid or four-color glossy on the market.

