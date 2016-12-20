All hail the eight covers that had the privilege of occupying Page One in our historic Volume 25. And now we want our readers to help us choose Cover Of The Year for 2016. Browse the choices below, and if you’re having a tough time deciding, click the images or links to view each magazine in its entirety. Then once you’ve decided, place your vote in the poll below. Thanks for helping us make your voice heard!

ESM 25 Years

Simon Hetrick. Photo: Mike Incitti

Mike Poli. Photo: Tom Ellis

Sam Hammer. Photo: Brian Nevins

Marley Puglielli. Photo: Natty Graham

South Florida. Photo: Ben Hicks

Ivah Wilmot. Photo: Nathan Adams

Tommy Ihnken. Photo: Gunner Hughes

Tags: cover of the year, esemmy, poll, voting